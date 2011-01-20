Thanks to the wonderful scheduling by the ECB in cramming an Ashes series into 6 weeks so we have a whole free month in August for the shit show that is The 100 then you have to fear the likes of Anderson and Broad and possibly Stokes if he bowls will struggle to play in all 5 tests



I cannot abide The Hundred. I think it is the most pointless tournament you could ever envisage. I've said it from the start, in that the genesis of it came from those at the top of the ECB not being able to stomach that the IPL and other global leagues are so successful and lucrative, and the domestic T20 league here isn't quite up to that level (although the games are often good, just with a touch less fanfare).So instead of fully focussing on rebranding or shaking up the T20 Blast, they decided they had to create a new fucking format, and one that despite all that they say, doesn't make cricket easier to follow, it doesn't make it more simplistic, and contrary to what they spout I don't believe it makes the game more known to wider audiences.Anybody who commentates on it is clearly instructed to tell the world how great and amazing it is, and when you realise that you fucking cringe listening to the commentary. They are like robots, they are like government ministers, reading pre-prepared lines to woo everybody into falling for the trap of The Hundred.Abolish it. T20 is what it is, and although the purists don't like it the format has clearly been a monumental success. Get your own house in order, get a proper tournament going and put more money into it and maybe you could get a league similar to the ones around the world. Don't try and fucking outdo everybody because your ego doesn't like the fact that other countries do something better.