Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 423308 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16080 on: June 7, 2023, 07:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2023, 06:55:51 pm
For England in a Test match.

Playing Howzat you mean?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16081 on: June 7, 2023, 07:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2023, 07:15:41 pm
Playing Howzat you mean?

Sri Lanka v England, 2nd Test 2018-19.
England 2nd innings
Jack Leach lbw b Perera 1
Rory Burns lbw b Pushpakumara 59
Keaton Jennings c de Silva b Dananjaya 26
Joe Root (c) lbw b Dananjaya 124
Ben Stokes lbw b Perera 0
Jos Buttler b Dananjaya 34
Moeen Ali lbw b Dananjaya 10
Ben Foakes  not out   65
Sam Curran b Dananjaya 0
Adil Rashid lbw b Dananjaya 2
James Anderson b Perera 12
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16082 on: June 7, 2023, 07:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2023, 07:30:25 pm
Sri Lanka v England, 2nd Test 2018-19.
England 2nd innings
Jack Leach lbw b Perera 1
Rory Burns lbw b Pushpakumara 59
Keaton Jennings c de Silva b Dananjaya 26
Joe Root (c) lbw b Dananjaya 124
Ben Stokes lbw b Perera 0
Jos Buttler b Dananjaya 34
Moeen Ali lbw b Dananjaya 10
Ben Foakes  not out   65
Sam Curran b Dananjaya 0
Adil Rashid lbw b Dananjaya 2
James Anderson b Perera 12

Against Ireland in 2019 as well, scoring 92!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16083 on: June 8, 2023, 11:45:08 am »
These top class batters, like Green, who drive without moving their feet. Astonishing lack of technique.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16084 on: June 8, 2023, 06:56:15 pm »
Judging by seeing Australia today I cant see Bazball working against these bowlers .
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16085 on: June 8, 2023, 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June  8, 2023, 06:56:15 pm
Judging by seeing Australia today I cant see Bazball working against these bowlers .

Starc can go round the yard and even Lyon is smackable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16086 on: June 8, 2023, 07:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June  8, 2023, 06:56:15 pm
Judging by seeing Australia today I cant see Bazball working against these bowlers .

Cummins is class and saw a couple of balls from Boland earlier (oo-er) and he looked annoyingly sharp with a bit of movement. Starc is streaky and get Gerrys points but hell have other days where he produces an unplayable spell.

I think theyre probably favourites arent they?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16087 on: June 8, 2023, 07:47:35 pm »
Barring anything unexpected they'll get 10 innings so I hope if england get skittled in innings 1 there isn't a whole load of crying saying how "bazball" doesn't work.

Ah who am I kidding that's precisely what will happen.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16088 on: June 8, 2023, 09:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2023, 07:44:00 pm
Cummins is class and saw a couple of balls from Boland earlier (oo-er) and he looked annoyingly sharp with a bit of movement. Starc is streaky and get Gerrys points but hell have other days where he produces an unplayable spell.

I think theyre probably favourites arent they?

They are. That bowling attack (with Hazlewood to come) is experienced and an even better unit, I think, than the one we scared off in 2005. (Or is it?)

Our batting, though, is a serious thing too. I'm thinking Brook won't be in the least bit intimidated by their attack. (Famous last words).

All set for what ought to be a famous series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16089 on: June 8, 2023, 09:54:18 pm »
Im a bit worried about Brook. He really struggled in the IPL bar one tremendous century and even got dropped there. Since New Zealand hes been really scratchy and hasnt had time to find his form. He could find it tough going, at least to start the series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16090 on: June 8, 2023, 09:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  8, 2023, 09:51:52 pm
They are. That bowling attack (with Hazlewood to come) is experienced and an even better unit, I think, than the one we scared off in 2005. (Or is it?)

Our batting, though, is a serious thing too. I'm thinking Brook won't be in the least bit intimidated by their attack. (Famous last words).

All set for what ought to be a famous series.

2005 we won the two Tests that McGrath missed through injury. The importance of that cant be understated. When they had him and Warnw it was like a cheat code. Their other options werent as good but were still very able. They always had another who could hurt us in our own conditions (Alserman predating this too of course), Reiffel, Clarke, a young Gillespie.

I think they have more depth this time around. Add in Lyon who is the epitome of a someone who knows his game, and Green who can bowl a few wicket taking overs and it feels quite daunting. Our options seem a bit more threadbare in comparison unless we have a bit of luck in terms of keeping everyone fit.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16091 on: June 8, 2023, 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2023, 09:56:51 pm
2005 we won the two Tests that McGrath missed through injury. The importance of that cant be understated. When they had him and Warnw it was like a cheat code. Their other options werent as good but were still very able. They always had another who could hurt us in our own conditions (Alserman predating this too of course), Reiffel, Clarke, a young Gillespie.

I think they have more depth this time around. Add in Lyon who is the epitome of a someone who knows his game, and Green who can bowl a few wicket taking overs and it feels quite daunting. Our options seem a bit more threadbare in comparison unless we have a bit of luck in terms of keeping everyone fit.

Gillespie was supposedly at the top of his game in 2005. That series destroyed him. Clarke was unplayable for the first couple of Tests in 2009 but was undone (forever) in one session at Headingley (I was there). Who knows? Maybe we'll be honoured to see some other Aussie disintegration this time round.   
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16092 on: June 8, 2023, 10:07:57 pm »
Agree about Lyon though. Hate the squirt. But he's some spinner.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16093 on: June 8, 2023, 10:12:41 pm »
Was that when Swann and Broad had some fun in the second innings?

Gillespie must have been on the slide by 2005. We certainly got after him! I remember him being very good in 2001 though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16094 on: June 8, 2023, 11:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2023, 10:12:41 pm
Was that when Swann and Broad had some fun in the second innings?

Gillespie must have been on the slide by 2005. We certainly got after him! I remember him being very good in 2001 though.

That's the one. Lost the Test despite that session, but won the series because it destroyed Clarke's infallibility.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16095 on: June 9, 2023, 10:17:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2023, 09:56:51 pm
2005 we won the two Tests that McGrath missed through injury. The importance of that cant be understated. When they had him and Warnw it was like a cheat code. Their other options werent as good but were still very able. They always had another who could hurt us in our own conditions (Alserman predating this too of course), Reiffel, Clarke, a young Gillespie.

I think they have more depth this time around. Add in Lyon who is the epitome of a someone who knows his game, and Green who can bowl a few wicket taking overs and it feels quite daunting. Our options seem a bit more threadbare in comparison unless we have a bit of luck in terms of keeping everyone fit.

Thanks to the wonderful scheduling by the ECB in cramming an Ashes series into 6 weeks so we have a whole free month in August for the shit show that is The 100 then you have to fear the likes of Anderson and Broad and possibly Stokes if he bowls will struggle to play in all 5 tests 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16096 on: June 9, 2023, 10:35:32 am »
I havent paid attention to the scheduling at all. Is that whats happening? Great.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16097 on: June 9, 2023, 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  9, 2023, 10:35:32 am
I havent paid attention to the scheduling at all. Is that whats happening? Great.


Yep last test is 27th July which also means the county championship won't finish till the end of September when you'll be freezing your nuts off at first slip and starts  going dark at about 5.15..
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16098 on: June 9, 2023, 10:50:47 am »
India are absolutely cooked here. Australia at 1/6 is an absolute gift. No bank is offering that kind of interest rate. You dont win tests on the first day but you lose them. Head and Smith buried them before it even got going.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16099 on: June 9, 2023, 10:51:24 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June  9, 2023, 10:17:35 am
Thanks to the wonderful scheduling by the ECB in cramming an Ashes series into 6 weeks so we have a whole free month in August for the shit show that is The 100 then you have to fear the likes of Anderson and Broad and possibly Stokes if he bowls will struggle to play in all 5 tests 

If proper cricket dies we'll know who killed it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16100 on: June 9, 2023, 11:14:22 am »
Test match cricket in this country will not 'die' as a result of the scheduling of one series.

That does not mean I agree with the scheduling at all mind.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16101 on: June 9, 2023, 11:30:34 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  9, 2023, 11:14:22 am
Test match cricket in this country will not 'die' as a result of the scheduling of one series.

That does not mean I agree with the scheduling at all mind.

It's hugely popular so maybe you're right. At the moment the ECB is taking its popularity for granted and therefore screwing around with it in order to promote other, shorter, forms of the game. I admire your confidence that this will not eventually have a mortal effect.

But we don't know. If the world's best players, for whatever reason, decide that they can't play 5 Test matches in such a short space of time then 'the product' will deteriorate. The "meaning" of the Ashes is partly bound up with the Ashes being played over a long summer. We don't know what the effect will be on its status if, henceforth, it is played over over just a few weeks in June and July and the climax of the season is given over to other, shorter, more razzmatazz events.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16102 on: June 9, 2023, 12:04:25 pm »
Rahane keeping India in this, great little knock at a difficult time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16103 on: June 9, 2023, 02:58:39 pm »
My new bat's just arrived! Yippee!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16104 on: June 9, 2023, 03:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  9, 2023, 02:58:39 pm
My new bat's just arrived! Yippee!

Yorkshire Kippax?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16105 on: June 9, 2023, 09:46:27 pm »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16106 on: June 9, 2023, 10:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June  9, 2023, 10:17:35 am
Thanks to the wonderful scheduling by the ECB in cramming an Ashes series into 6 weeks so we have a whole free month in August for the shit show that is The 100 then you have to fear the likes of Anderson and Broad and possibly Stokes if he bowls will struggle to play in all 5 tests

I cannot abide The Hundred. I think it is the most pointless tournament you could ever envisage. I've said it from the start, in that the genesis of it came from those at the top of the ECB not being able to stomach that the IPL and other global leagues are so successful and lucrative, and the domestic T20 league here isn't quite up to that level (although the games are often good, just with a touch less fanfare).

So instead of fully focussing on rebranding or shaking up the T20 Blast, they decided they had to create a new fucking format, and one that despite all that they say, doesn't make cricket easier to follow, it doesn't make it more simplistic, and contrary to what they spout I don't believe it makes the game more known to wider audiences.

Anybody who commentates on it is clearly instructed to tell the world how great and amazing it is, and when you realise that you fucking cringe listening to the commentary. They are like robots, they are like government ministers, reading pre-prepared lines to woo everybody into falling for the trap of The Hundred.


Abolish it. T20 is what it is, and although the purists don't like it the format has clearly been a monumental success. Get your own house in order, get a proper tournament going and put more money into it and maybe you could get a league similar to the ones around the world. Don't try and fucking outdo everybody because your ego doesn't like the fact that other countries do something better.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16107 on: June 9, 2023, 10:08:16 pm »
it's always seemed to me that the 100 was created because the ecb noticed that t20 (which they also invented) took off and they didn't keep any conceptual etc rights to it. so they created another format hoping to catch lightning in the bottle again knowing this time they'd keep all the rights to it and charge anyone around the world loads of money if they wanted to use the concept.

unfortunately the concept is a bit shit really and just because you can do something once doesn't mean you'll do it again.


Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16108 on: Yesterday at 01:58:46 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  9, 2023, 10:08:16 pm
it's always seemed to me that the 100 was created because the ecb noticed that t20 (which they also invented) took off and they didn't keep any conceptual etc rights to it. so they created another format hoping to catch lightning in the bottle again knowing this time they'd keep all the rights to it and charge anyone around the world loads of money if they wanted to use the concept.

unfortunately the concept is a bit shit really and just because you can do something once doesn't mean you'll do it again.



Besides trying to get some t20 attention, isn't one part of the thinking behind the 100 claimed to be that the slight reduction in overs makes it easier for tv to package it up?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16109 on: Yesterday at 07:12:46 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June  9, 2023, 10:17:35 am
Thanks to the wonderful scheduling by the ECB in cramming an Ashes series into 6 weeks so we have a whole free month in August for the shit show that is The 100 then you have to fear the likes of Anderson and Broad and possibly Stokes if he bowls will struggle to play in all 5 tests 

If cricket dies in England, you can trace it back to 2005, not the 100.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16110 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:58:46 am
Besides trying to get some t20 attention, isn't one part of the thinking behind the 100 claimed to be that the slight reduction in overs makes it easier for tv to package it up?

That is something that has been said. I don't know how true it is, but I did read some years ago that as part of a TV rights deal at the time the ecb put together a package aimed at FTA TV and didn't get a single bid for it. So, maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16111 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 am »
Off to the test today for a mates birthday. Hopefully see Marnus get a few and then watch the Indian lads start to chase 400 odd.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16112 on: Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  9, 2023, 09:46:27 pm
Good stuff from Barney Ronay

A rare article of his that takes his snout out of peps rectum.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16113 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
Australia look a very good side. Cant see a weakness apart from possibly the openers. Brilliant bowling attack, elite middle order and runs throughout the lower order. England are undercooked and Australia are in a good place. Going to be a brilliant series but cant see beyond Australia.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16114 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
Australia won it through Travis Head and Steve Smith. This pitch was never a 469 surface. From that point india needed a miracle. Their only hope was rain and share it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16115 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Who will they drop for the Ashes. Boland of Starc? I rather hope it's Boland.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16116 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:17:22 am
Australia look a very good side. Cant see a weakness apart from possibly the openers. Brilliant bowling attack, elite middle order and runs throughout the lower order. England are undercooked and Australia are in a good place. Going to be a brilliant series but cant see beyond Australia.

Unfortunately I think Australia will win pretty comfortably unless maybe Root and Stokes batting wise have the summer of their lives ably supported by Pope and a other and Anderson and Broad produce their greatest ever bowling performances.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16117 on: Today at 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:27:44 pm
Who will they drop for the Ashes. Boland of Starc? I rather hope it's Boland.

Boland is going to be the Merv Hughes of this Ashes Tour. His accuracy in where he gets the ball to land reminds me of Glenn McGrath. Consistent line and length.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16118 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm »
Starc has to be the one to go.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16119 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
A rare article of his that takes his snout out of peps rectum.

Here's another one. 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jun/11/manchester-city-champions-league-ascent-is-a-total-victory-for-politics-in-football

Ronay and the Guardian are pretty great when it comes to shining a light on Man City. 
