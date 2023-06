They are. That bowling attack (with Hazlewood to come) is experienced and an even better unit, I think, than the one we scared off in 2005. (Or is it?)



Our batting, though, is a serious thing too. I'm thinking Brook won't be in the least bit intimidated by their attack. (Famous last words).



All set for what ought to be a famous series.



2005 we won the two Tests that McGrath missed through injury. The importance of that canít be understated. When they had him and Warnw it was like a cheat code. Their other options werenít as good but weíre still very able. They always had another who could hurt us in our own conditions (Alserman predating this too of course), Reiffel, Clarke, a young Gillespie.I think they have more depth this time around. Add in Lyon who is the epitome of a someone who knows his game, and Green who can bowl a few wicket taking overs and it feels quite daunting. Our options seem a bit more threadbare in comparison unless we have a bit of luck in terms of keeping everyone fit.