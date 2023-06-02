« previous next »
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2023, 04:13:44 pm
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.

Saving them for the second innings after Ireland amass 550 over the next 2 days.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2023, 04:13:44 pm
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.
i'd be a bit pissed off if I had tickets for tomorrow or Sunday.
Potts is just no good. I hope this finishes him off.
Why do England keep bowling short to the lower order? They've done it for years and it hardly ever works.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  2, 2023, 04:28:27 pm
i'd be a bit pissed off if I had tickets for tomorrow or Sunday.

Anyone who bought tickets for sunday would have questionable decision making.
Leach is not a test level spinner, never has been.
I thought this would be done by the time the f1 started so fair play to the irelanders
Well bowled Josh Tongue. Hopefully hes the next taxi off the rank now.
Today's been a fairly enjoyable day of cricket so far, well done to the Irish batsmen. It would have been mad putting money on them making England bat again.
Gutting for McBrine. Played nicely there and I doubt hell get another chance at it at Lords.
I feel for the bloke stuck there on 86*

Well done Ireland. Showed some spirit and courage clearly.
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2023, 08:10:49 pm
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?

I reckon he can probably bowl a lot better and easier than people suspect he can if push comes to shove. but people can obviously only go on what they've seen.
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2023, 08:10:49 pm
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?

Hell be out there if Root has to push him in a wheelchair.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  3, 2023, 08:27:55 pm
Hell be out there if Root has to push him in a wheelchair.

It's an absolutely huge gamble though.

The Aussies will really target him. He has the mental strength to come through it but it is still a huge gamble.
He'll probably bowl one of those 15 over spells that he does sometimes in the first test or something
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  4, 2023, 10:53:29 am
Thirty years ago today - the ball of the century:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jun/04/shane-warne-cricket-mike-gatting-ashes-england-australia

Talking of spin bowlers, who is likely to replace Jack Leach for the Ashes series? Im not that familiar with whats on offer in the county game.
Oh dear..

Leech misses the ashes with a stress fracture of his back.

Thats not good
Too soon for Ahmed, Id guess. But not sure who else there is.
I reckon I'd be on the phone to Moeen, but It's a hammer blow alright.
doesn't have much in the way of luck that bloke.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  4, 2023, 05:30:49 pm
I reckon I'd be on the phone to Moeen, but It's a hammer blow alright.

Am I right in thinking Rashid binned off red ball stuff a while back?

First choice spinner out at the same time your all rounder isnt going to be able to bowl many overs is sub optimum
Gone from not being massively rated by most to now feeling like a big loss. No idea who theyll bring in but if Stokes isnt that fit we were going to need loads of overs from a spinner who at worst can keep things a bit tight while we rest our strike bowlers.

Cometh the hour, cometh the Tredwell.
Quote from: Circa1892 on June  4, 2023, 05:48:09 pm
Am I right in thinking Rashid binned off red ball stuff a while back?

First choice spinner out at the same time your all rounder isnt going to be able to bowl many overs is sub optimum

I think he binned it off, changed his mind, got fucked around a bit and binned it off again.
The spin department is absolutely barren. Ahmed is one for the future no doubt, but itd be a huge call at this stage of his career. It could sink him. That leaves Moeen Ali, who hasnt played red ball cricket for a long time and averages over 64 with the ball against Australia.

Aside from him, youre looking at potentially Liam Dawson who would at least strengthen the batting a bit and maybe Liam Patterson-White from Notts. Hes nowhere near good enough as a bowler though, but they clearly like him as he went on tour with the Lions this year.
Looks like Joe Root will have to become an all-rounder.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  4, 2023, 06:29:29 pm
Looks like Joe Root will have to become an all-rounder.

I quite like Joe as a spin bowling option, and he certainly gives it a good tweak. Problem is, as youre undoubtedly aware, his back issues mean hes only able to bowl short spells, and in a test series, England need a spinner who can, if and when needed, put in a proper shift.
The brave option is Rehan Ahmed, wouldn't put it past McCullum to make that decision just to send a message to the Aussies. The pragmatic (and boring) choice would be Liam Dawson, not least cause he'd be as close to a like-for-like replacement for Leach.
World Test Championship final: Australia v India at The Oval starts today.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/65819927
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 07:50:52 am
World Test Championship final: Australia v India at The Oval starts today.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/65819927
India have done very little in the way of preparation. No Pant either. Australia win
Fun fact - In The Oval's 178 year history it has never hosted a test match in June.
India are being done in by injuries. Pant and Bumrah are massive losses for any crew. Shami is so good now though.
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 07:59:56 am
Fun fact - In The Oval's 178 year history it has never hosted a test match in June.

Always associate it with the last Test of the summer in late August (September these days) with the new football season underway. Was it 2012 when we played SA there in an earlier Test because they were using Lords for the Olympic and it felt very strange.
