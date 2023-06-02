The spin department is absolutely barren. Ahmed is one for the future no doubt, but itd be a huge call at this stage of his career. It could sink him. That leaves Moeen Ali, who hasnt played red ball cricket for a long time and averages over 64 with the ball against Australia.



Aside from him, youre looking at potentially Liam Dawson who would at least strengthen the batting a bit and maybe Liam Patterson-White from Notts. Hes nowhere near good enough as a bowler though, but they clearly like him as he went on tour with the Lions this year.