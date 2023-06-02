« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16000 on: June 2, 2023, 04:13:44 pm
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16001 on: June 2, 2023, 04:17:14 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2023, 04:13:44 pm
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.

Saving them for the second innings after Ireland amass 550 over the next 2 days.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,046
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16002 on: June 2, 2023, 04:28:27 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2023, 04:13:44 pm
Slightly strange declaration. Stokes and Bairstow have barely got a stick on a ball for months, so Id have thought theyd have wanted at least 50 balls worth each.
i'd be a bit pissed off if I had tickets for tomorrow or Sunday.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16003 on: Yesterday at 02:40:31 pm
Potts is just no good. I hope this finishes him off.
Logged

Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16004 on: Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm
Why do England keep bowling short to the lower order? They've done it for years and it hardly ever works.
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16005 on: Yesterday at 02:52:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  2, 2023, 04:28:27 pm
i'd be a bit pissed off if I had tickets for tomorrow or Sunday.

Anyone who bought tickets for sunday would have questionable decision making.
Logged

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16006 on: Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm
Leach is not a test level spinner, never has been.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16007 on: Yesterday at 03:29:53 pm
I thought this would be done by the time the f1 started so fair play to the irelanders
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16008 on: Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm
Well bowled Josh Tongue. Hopefully hes the next taxi off the rank now.
Logged

demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16009 on: Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm
Today's been a fairly enjoyable day of cricket so far, well done to the Irish batsmen. It would have been mad putting money on them making England bat again.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16010 on: Yesterday at 04:27:36 pm
Gutting for McBrine. Played nicely there and I doubt hell get another chance at it at Lords.
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16011 on: Yesterday at 04:35:11 pm
I feel for the bloke stuck there on 86*

Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,046
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16012 on: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm
Well done Ireland. Showed some spirit and courage clearly.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16013 on: Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,046
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16014 on: Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,843
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16015 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16016 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?

I reckon he can probably bowl a lot better and easier than people suspect he can if push comes to shove. but people can obviously only go on what they've seen.
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 08:27:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
So does Stokes play against the Aussies if he can't bowl and do a Brearley?

Hell be out there if Root has to push him in a wheelchair.
Logged

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,843
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 08:35:01 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:27:55 pm
Hell be out there if Root has to push him in a wheelchair.

It's an absolutely huge gamble though.

The Aussies will really target him. He has the mental strength to come through it but it is still a huge gamble.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
He'll probably bowl one of those 15 over spells that he does sometimes in the first test or something
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,046
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16021 on: Today at 10:53:29 am
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,715
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16022 on: Today at 05:18:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:29 am
Thirty years ago today - the ball of the century:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jun/04/shane-warne-cricket-mike-gatting-ashes-england-australia

Talking of spin bowlers, who is likely to replace Jack Leach for the Ashes series? Im not that familiar with whats on offer in the county game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,747
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16023 on: Today at 05:19:24 pm
Oh dear..

Leech misses the ashes with a stress fracture of his back.

Thats not good
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,693
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16024 on: Today at 05:21:31 pm
Too soon for Ahmed, Id guess. But not sure who else there is.
Logged
AHA!

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16025 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm
I reckon I'd be on the phone to Moeen, but It's a hammer blow alright.
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,599
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16026 on: Today at 05:32:54 pm
doesn't have much in the way of luck that bloke.
Logged
