« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 418293 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:48:04 am
That's the way they'll start the summer. Not necessarily how they'll finish.

That's good to hear then 😂
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,533
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15961 on: Today at 03:47:52 pm »
I just think Ireland are not used to the dusty pitches of south England. We'd be much more at home in a green turning track like you'd get in Malahide or Durham.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:47:52 pm
I just think Ireland are not used to the dusty pitches of south England. We'd be much more at home in a green turning track like you'd get in Malahide or Durham.

Id be at home in Malahide to be fair. Lovely part of the world.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,275
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm »
Ireland 172 all out. 5 for Broad, 3 for Leech, 2 for Potts.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,024
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
Crawley will get 18.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Carrafan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 04:43:30 pm »
Anyone got a stream for this? Cheers
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 05:12:31 pm »
Is this the first test match to feature two players with body part surnames? Where's Zaltz when you need him?

Maybe Tongue will be all over Head in the Ashes?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:12:31 pm
Is this the first test match to feature two players with body part surnames? Where's Zaltz when you need him?

Maybe Tongue will be all over Head in the Ashes?

I think they mentioned something about that earlier in the day as one of the commentators mentioned that they'd want to be in a body part side, but it'd be a misspelling of her name.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,695
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm »
FFS get so pissed off with teams pootling along like this.

Get on with it!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 05:49:01 pm »
Love to see Duckett playing well.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,579
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 05:49:55 pm »
Inside edge past the stumps is doing some right damage for crawley. A devastating shot.

50 up for both openers anyway.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 05:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I think they mentioned something about that earlier in the day as one of the commentators mentioned that they'd want to be in a body part side, but it'd be a misspelling of her name.

With the help of my brothers, my body part XI is taking shape:

Travis Head
Salman Butt
Peter Willey
Quinton de Kock
David Willey
Jake Ball
Fionn Hand

Darryl Hair umpiring

Any suggestions are welcome
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:51 pm
FFS get so pissed off with teams pootling along like this.

Get on with it!

Wonder if England will be in the lead by the close of play.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 