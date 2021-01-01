That's the way they'll start the summer. Not necessarily how they'll finish.
I just think Ireland are not used to the dusty pitches of south England. We'd be much more at home in a green turning track like you'd get in Malahide or Durham.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is this the first test match to feature two players with body part surnames? Where's Zaltz when you need him?Maybe Tongue will be all over Head in the Ashes?
I think they mentioned something about that earlier in the day as one of the commentators mentioned that they'd want to be in a body part side, but it'd be a misspelling of her name.
FFS get so pissed off with teams pootling along like this.Get on with it!
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]