England win the toss and bowl at Lord's
England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 8 Stuart Broad, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Matt Potts.
Ireland: 1 James McCollum, 2 PJ Moor, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Fionn Hand, 11 Graham Hume.
It is only a 4 day test match. Not sure why though. Is it even a test match if it is not 5 days?