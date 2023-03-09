« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 417679 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15920 on: March 9, 2023, 11:47:24 am »
england defo look too heavy on the all-rounders with this team and the only other members in the squad are topley and rehan ahmed. so no fucking batting there!

missing quite a few who are either injured, were in the test squad or have better things to do I guess. it seems odd roy playing in the odis and then being released when the t20s start to go play in the psl.
« Last Edit: March 9, 2023, 12:07:44 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15921 on: March 9, 2023, 12:27:55 pm »
Rubbish again. Team was so unbalanced but should have had enough.

Not many who need to step up and make a name are.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15922 on: March 9, 2023, 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on March  9, 2023, 12:27:55 pm
Rubbish again. Team was so unbalanced but should have had enough.

Not many who need to step up and make a name are.

Again?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15923 on: March 12, 2023, 10:23:48 am »
England having a mare here (again!)100/7. Mehdy the spinner taken 4/12 off his 4 overs.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15924 on: March 12, 2023, 12:14:13 pm »
This is to low a score for a T20. I presume the pitch is rubbish.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,738
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15925 on: March 12, 2023, 09:55:12 pm »
Shocking performance, Liverpool yesterday and now this - truly shocking. I'm glad I missed the Bangladesh reply as I had to go out and play golf in a pairs match in which I played truly shockingly. Maybe it's catching?
 ;D
 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15926 on: March 14, 2023, 12:15:23 pm »
England disappearing without a trace again
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15927 on: March 14, 2023, 12:21:17 pm »
hey look a team without enough batting haven't scored enough runs again.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15928 on: March 14, 2023, 02:44:18 pm »
That was the bad side of Malan that I mentioned before. A run a ball 50 is no use in this format.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15929 on: March 29, 2023, 01:20:00 pm »
Interesting article on Buttler.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/mar/29/the-spin-jos-buttler-test-england-ipl-t20-cricket

I think it's right to say Buttler's Test career is now over. Just not cut out for the longer game.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15930 on: March 29, 2023, 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2023, 01:20:00 pm
Interesting article on Buttler.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/mar/29/the-spin-jos-buttler-test-england-ipl-t20-cricket

I think it's right to say Buttler's Test career is now over. Just not cut out for the longer game.

Fair article I think. He might have thrived more in the current set up. He did seem a bit more restrained, although I think at times he did show good application, just maybe his technique wasnt always up to the stiffer challenges.

At the same time, focussing on the white hall had been a resounding success for him, and the Test team is doing well with Foakes so probably just better all round to keep things as they are.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15931 on: March 29, 2023, 01:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 01:31:34 pm
Fair article I think. He might have thrived more in the current set up. He did seem a bit more restrained, although I think at times he did show good application, just maybe his technique wasnt always up to the stiffer challenges.

At the same time, focussing on the white hall had been a resounding success for him, and the Test team is doing well with Foakes so probably just better all round to keep things as they are.

Yes, I agree with that. But the article made a point which - if I can be immodest - I have made several times on here. It's not as if Buttler has ever had anything to fall back on in first-class cricket. His batting average was very ordinary. Probably 15 below where it should have been. And there aren't too many examples of batters boosting their Test average to 15 above their County Championship average. Often - Hick! ('scuse me) - it goes the other way.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15932 on: March 29, 2023, 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2023, 01:49:38 pm
if I can be immodest

I think we know you can. :D

Hes barely played it outside of Tests though, certainly not since his Test debut. He must have been at Lancs 10 years or more now and probably played fewer than 20 First Class matches (will have to look now).

I think had he knuckles down and devoted himself more to the red ball game he could have done better but with the amount of white ball international and franchise tournaments its hard to blame him.

Very few seem to play all three formats now. Will Harry Brook be able to keep it up?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15933 on: March 29, 2023, 02:15:21 pm »
I think were okay for wicket keeper batsmen. Foakes is serviceable with the bat and has outstanding glove work and theres Jamie Smith, also of Surrey who will have the job soon enough.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15934 on: March 29, 2023, 02:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 02:14:37 pm
I think we know you can. :D

Hes barely played it outside of Tests though, certainly not since his Test debut. He must have been at Lancs 10 years or more now and probably played fewer than 20 First Class matches (will have to look now).

I think had he knuckles down and devoted himself more to the red ball game he could have done better but with the amount of white ball international and franchise tournaments its hard to blame him.

Very few seem to play all three formats now. Will Harry Brook be able to keep it up?

Cheeky!

But there's a telling contrast with Bairstow, which the article also makes. Bairstow was also pulled in several directions, but remained a consistently big scorer for Yorkshire when he was called upon in the County Championship.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15935 on: March 29, 2023, 02:39:18 pm »
I've not read that article but to be fair buttler admitted years ago that he struggled to pace a red ball innings because he didn't know what to do.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15936 on: Yesterday at 12:39:41 pm »


Josh Tongue to make his England debut then. A bit of a leftfield selection, but apparently he can bowl at a fair lick.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15937 on: Yesterday at 12:44:16 pm »
Ive got to be honest, I do not rate Matt Potts at all. Hes just average. Doesnt bowl fast, doesnt extract bounce, doesnt move it much. Lucky he plays for Durham.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15938 on: Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm »
Never heard of Josh Tongue, let alone seen him bowl but Im hoping that quartet doesnt feature in any of the Ashes Tests. I know Jimmy has a slight injury. Is Robinson injured again too?

As discussed on here, Bairstow in for Foakes and batting at 7 is the only change to the batting lineup so Duckett and Crawley will open. Having Bairstow one above Broad in the order feels a bit mad.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15939 on: Yesterday at 01:14:52 pm »
Batting wise this team scores 400+ or double figures. Ideally the latter as I have day 4 tickets for Headingley. Broad at 8 is hilarious.

Youd be praying Mark Wood is fit aswell to get some pace. Surprised not to see Woakes in English conditions
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15940 on: Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm »
Let's hope Tongue's good. (The headlines will write themselves). That attack looks underwhelming without Jimmy, Wood, Archer and Robinson.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15941 on: Yesterday at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm
Never heard of Josh Tongue, let alone seen him bowl but Im hoping that quartet doesnt feature in any of the Ashes Tests. I know Jimmy has a slight injury. Is Robinson injured again too?

As discussed on here, Bairstow in for Foakes and batting at 7 is the only change to the batting lineup so Duckett and Crawley will open. Having Bairstow one above Broad in the order feels a bit mad.

Robinson picked up an injury, but expected to be back by the start of the Ashes.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15942 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
England win the toss and bowl at Lord's


England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 8 Stuart Broad, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Matt Potts.

Ireland: 1 James McCollum, 2 PJ Moor, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Fionn Hand, 11 Graham Hume.

It is only a 4 day test match. Not sure why though. Is it even a test match if it is not 5 days?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:13 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15943 on: Today at 10:55:04 am »
Bairstow at 7? Here we go again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15944 on: Today at 10:57:16 am »
fuck me that irish anthem sounds awful. might want to turn the sound up a little.

 gstk sounds shite too but that's a given.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15945 on: Today at 11:21:16 am »
15/1

Moor misses a straight one from Broad and he's gone.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • blazed
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15946 on: Today at 11:26:01 am »
Is J Overton completely out of the England setup after performing well the last time he played?

Don't understand how Tongue makes it into the side. There are many more superior options.

Josh Little not playing is a big miss for Ireland.  He is the best they've produced in years.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15947 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
And another one for Broad. Captain gone for a duck. Edged to 2nd slip. Good catch.

20/2
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15948 on: Today at 11:33:36 am »
Broad making Irish Stu out of their top order.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15949 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
hello there leg slip.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15950 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:33:36 am
Broad making Irish Stu out of their top order.

Lovely stuff.


Stiring given too but reviewed it successfully.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15951 on: Today at 11:39:03 am »
Broad in English conditions against this batting lineup is a mismatch.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15952 on: Today at 11:44:30 am »
Can't wait for the Ashes to start though I've not followed test cricket for a while. 

Are the Ozzie's still cocky gobshites?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Up
« previous next »
 