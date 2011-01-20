« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 405234 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,951
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15880 on: February 28, 2023, 09:57:20 am »
I think it'd only be fair to allow England to bat out the last two wickets from the first innings when they declared 8 wickets down.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15881 on: February 28, 2023, 10:41:47 am »
Quote from: Iska on February 28, 2023, 09:46:21 am
Nah, that Aussie team wouldve backed themselves and done the same thing.  Thats why theyre the greatest sports team Ive seen in my lifetime - they took chances and gave the other team a fair sniff in the knowledge that sometimes it would backfire spectacularly, but the sheer balls in playing that way gave them a massive psychological edge over everyone else.  England are doing this right imo.

Depends how long is left in the game on what the Aussies would have done.

Steve Waugh used to bat on loads to put as he put it mental pressure on the other side his side batted hard too and they set 500-600 to win which crushes the other team.

Warne also bowling on 4/5th day pitch too it was a no brainer.

Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15882 on: February 28, 2023, 11:17:20 am »
Well in cricket.

Watched bits of that while reading last night. Brilliant batting by Root and Stokes I thought. Stokes, on one leg, just hung on in there while Root, an angry Root, was ruthless and relentless and just knocked off the runs. Went to bed at one. Match in the bag for England. Quite surprised to see what happened just now reading the report. England lost it twice and won it once in the final innings alone.
Not English, not particularly a cricked fan in general but I really enjoy the whole "unenglishness" about the way all the English teams are performing now. I'm happy they are not as "ruthless as the Aussies" were. It makes it more fun and they generally win anyway.

By the way the book I was up reading was "An Isolated Incident" by Sonia Kamal. Really interesting novel particularly for anyone with an interest or roots in the sub-continent.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,083
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15883 on: February 28, 2023, 11:35:10 am »
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15884 on: February 28, 2023, 11:44:41 am »
In the 145 year history of test match cricket only the 2nd time a team has won by 1 run. And only the 4th time a team who've been forced to follow-on have prevailed.

Shove your 20/20 where the sun don't shine. Test cricket is still where its at.

PS - The Aussies are still going to get flogged in the upcoming Ashes series unless someone like Scott Boland does a Terry Alderman circa 1981.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15885 on: February 28, 2023, 11:49:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2023, 11:44:41 am
In the 145 year history of test match cricket only the 2nd time a team has won by 1 run. And only the 4th time a team who've been forced to follow-on have prevailed.

Shove your 20/20 where the sun don't shine. Test cricket is still where its at.

PS - The Aussies are still going to get flogged in the upcoming Ashes series unless someone like Scott Boland does a Terry Alderman circa 1981.

I don't feel at all bad that we lost like this. I actually feel happy for cricket as a whole, and happy that England were part of it. Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't the 2 NZ Tests attract a much bigger crowd than they usually do in New Zealand?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15886 on: February 28, 2023, 12:07:33 pm »
Fell asleep at 202-7, just after Root got out. Woke up to see the interviews.

Great game and most times enforcing the follow on would ensure victory. Brook run out was farcical and a key moment that looks worse on replay.

Fair play to Wagner, getting 3 out with pie chucking.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15887 on: March 1, 2023, 09:31:11 am »
Test cricket? Whats that?

Bangladesh v England ODI is on at the moment. Three match series. Bangers currently 201/8 after 45.3.

Given no one from the Test side is involved (obviously) it still looks a pretty strong line up. Bangladesh apparently unbeaten in their last 7 home series though so a decent warm up ahead of the World Cup in India.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15888 on: March 1, 2023, 10:02:12 am »
freelance finn was on BT and now is on sky. busy lad.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15889 on: March 1, 2023, 11:19:38 am »
the mr white detergent power end.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15890 on: March 1, 2023, 11:19:49 am »
Buttler gone from the Mr White Powder Detergent end.
Logged
AHA!

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15891 on: March 1, 2023, 12:05:44 pm »
Crucial but excruciating innings here from Malan. He is a total enigma. Sometimes he comes out striping it from ball 1 and can smash rapid runs but other times he bats like its a test match from before the McCullum era. Problem is you dont know what youll get when its really crucial game.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15892 on: March 1, 2023, 12:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 12:05:44 pm
Crucial but excruciating innings here from Malan. He is a total enigma. Sometimes he comes out striping it from ball 1 and can smash rapid runs but other times he bats like its a test match from before the McCullum era. Problem is you dont know what youll get when its really crucial game.

the typical malan innings seems to start fairly slowish and accelerate towards the end. nothing unusual there.

though with everyone else falling over at the other end I reckon he's doing the right thing today anyway.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15893 on: March 1, 2023, 12:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 12:05:44 pm
Crucial but excruciating innings here from Malan. He is a total enigma. Sometimes he comes out striping it from ball 1 and can smash rapid runs but other times he bats like its a test match from before the McCullum era. Problem is you dont know what youll get when its really crucial game.

I guess if hes there at the end England will win. Run rate hasnt crept up much so hes fine to go as he is. Relying on him to stay there really (apologies in advance!).

Quote from: voodoo ray on March  1, 2023, 10:02:12 am
freelance finn was on BT and now is on sky. busy lad.
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  1, 2023, 11:19:38 am
the mr white detergent power end.

Both these things made me chuckle earlier too. Finn was also on the BBC round up each morning of the Tests with Aggers. His agent will be wanting a good bonus (although think he comes across well).
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15894 on: March 1, 2023, 12:20:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  1, 2023, 12:10:31 pm
the typical malan innings seems to start fairly slowish and accelerate towards the end. nothing unusual there.

though with everyone else falling over at the other end I reckon he's doing the right thing today anyway.

Problem is you are risking a mess in a big game doing that. Especially if youre chasing a decent total. 48 from 84 if you were chasing 320 and then got out would be almost a disaster.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15895 on: March 1, 2023, 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 12:20:15 pm
Problem is you are risking a mess in a big game doing that. Especially if youre chasing a decent total. 48 from 84 if you were chasing 320 and then got out would be almost a disaster.

we're not chasing 320 though. if we were mooen wouldn't be 5 from 15 either, but he is because he's playing in this game chasing 210.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15896 on: March 1, 2023, 12:51:21 pm »
Moeen gone. Run rate isn't really an issue, but only 4 wickets left now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15897 on: March 1, 2023, 12:58:55 pm »
ODIs get twitchy at this point where you want one hatter facing all the strike but knowing that increase the chances of him getting out and the game probably slipping away.

Wonder if Woakes will try and biff a few and take some pressure off, or just look to stay in there too and see what happens.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15898 on: March 1, 2023, 01:09:06 pm »
all about those wickets
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15899 on: March 1, 2023, 01:39:37 pm »
Great knock from Malan.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15900 on: March 1, 2023, 01:48:32 pm »
these things are situational obviously but that's just about the worst review you'll ever see. it pitched about 3 miles outside leg stump.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15901 on: March 1, 2023, 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  1, 2023, 01:39:37 pm
Great knock from Malan.

Yep. Think Gerrys wider point is valid in that he is a bit unpredictable but rose to say wed have lost today without him. Good effort from Rashid too. Good win that, wasnt an easy chase.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15902 on: March 1, 2023, 01:54:02 pm »
well malan's won the game there, good little cameo at the end from rashid as well. ended up with the 3rd highest score in the innings!
Logged

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15903 on: March 1, 2023, 05:17:07 pm »
Fabulous innings from Malan, that. His ODI stats are pretty extraordinary - 4 100s and 3 50s from 16 matches, averaging 63 at a SR of 94. Can you really drop someone with that record?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15904 on: March 1, 2023, 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on March  1, 2023, 05:17:07 pm
Fabulous innings from Malan, that. His ODI stats are pretty extraordinary - 4 100s and 3 50s from 16 matches, averaging 63 at a SR of 94. Can you really drop someone with that record?

Im not advocating dropping Malan. I wouldnt like England to do that. All Im saying is slow starts are good when you eventually get the job done but sometimes they can really put you in a hole if theyre dismissed before they start flushing it. Azam (as much as I love him) can be guilty of it from time to time and then Pakistan cant recover.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15905 on: March 1, 2023, 06:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 05:21:21 pm
Im not advocating dropping Malan. I wouldnt like England to do that. All Im saying is slow starts are good when you eventually get the job done but sometimes they can really put you in a hole if theyre dismissed before they start flushing it. Azam (as much as I love him) can be guilty of it from time to time and then Pakistan cant recover.

Does he have to open? I forget who from the Test side still features at our strongest? Bairstow opens presumably? You could have a Malan type at 3 and Id England get off to a flier you be flexible and move him down the order to keep it going. Is Root still available? Hes still the king of ticking ali mg at a run a ball effortlessly and seems to have added a few big heaves to the locker recently.

Hadnt realised hed played so few games though.
Logged

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15906 on: March 1, 2023, 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 05:21:21 pm
Im not advocating dropping Malan. I wouldnt like England to do that. All Im saying is slow starts are good when you eventually get the job done but sometimes they can really put you in a hole if theyre dismissed before they start flushing it. Azam (as much as I love him) can be guilty of it from time to time and then Pakistan cant recover.

Oh that wasn't aimed at you! I was just saying that he probably doesn't make our strongest side when everyone's available, but his record is starting to push him into undroppable territory.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2023, 06:05:45 pm
Does he have to open? I forget who from the Test side still features at our strongest? Bairstow opens presumably? You could have a Malan type at 3 and Id England get off to a flier you be flexible and move him down the order to keep it going. Is Root still available? Hes still the king of ticking ali mg at a run a ball effortlessly and seems to have added a few big heaves to the locker recently.

Hadnt realised hed played so few games though.

Malan's playing the Root role at the moment - it was Roy and Salt opening in this one. Root hasn't played an ODI since July last year but that's mainly been down to the bonkers schedule. You'd think he walks back into the side, but with him and Malan playing similar roles you might not want both of them there. Pretty hard to predict what our top 6 looks like for the WC! Something like

Bairstow
??? I think Roy's goose is cooked once everyone's fit, and there's any number of attacking players who could open with Bairstow - Salt, Hales, possibly Malan?
Root
Brook
Stokes if he unretires?
Buttler

Bit mad that we only have 6 ODIs in September after this series before a World Cup in October (and I think we need to announce our squad before they happen anyway). Will have to be a bit of guesswork I suppose!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15907 on: March 1, 2023, 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2023, 06:05:45 pm
Does he have to open? I forget who from the Test side still features at our strongest? Bairstow opens presumably? You could have a Malan type at 3 and Id England get off to a flier you be flexible and move him down the order to keep it going. Is Root still available? Hes still the king of ticking ali mg at a run a ball effortlessly and seems to have added a few big heaves to the locker recently.

Hadnt realised hed played so few games though.

Mine would be Hales, Bairstow, Malan/Root, Brook, Stokes (if he can be tempted out of retirement for a tournament), Buttler, Ali, Curran, Rashid, Wood, Archer if everybody was available and willing.

Jacks was in serious form in the South African slap and tickle and even Jimmy Vince has played some decent knocks lately. Suppose somebody could come up on the blindside in the hundred or domestic T20. Maybe a Will Smeed or somebody like that can force his way into the squad.
« Last Edit: March 1, 2023, 06:54:09 pm by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15908 on: Today at 09:15:28 am »
Excellent caught and bowled, that.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15909 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  1, 2023, 06:51:51 pm
Mine would be Hales, Bairstow, Malan/Root, Brook, Stokes (if he can be tempted out of retirement for a tournament), Buttler, Ali, Curran, Rashid, Wood, Archer if everybody was available and willing.

Jacks was in serious form in the South African slap and tickle and even Jimmy Vince has played some decent knocks lately. Suppose somebody could come up on the blindside in the hundred or domestic T20. Maybe a Will Smeed or somebody like that can force his way into the squad.

Fair shouts. Malan/Root is interesting.

Guess Malan could end up opening with Bairstow if one of the bigger hitters doesnt make themselves undroppable (which doesnt look that likely at the moment). But you wouldnt necessarily want Malan and Root batting together. Just one of them to knit it all together. But if you just play one, and they fall cheaply you worry we could get run through cheaply now and again.

Glad Im not a selector. But then again, these are all nice problems compared to back in the day when we played Jamie Dalrymple and the like. :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 