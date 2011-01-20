Im not advocating dropping Malan. I wouldnt like England to do that. All Im saying is slow starts are good when you eventually get the job done but sometimes they can really put you in a hole if theyre dismissed before they start flushing it. Azam (as much as I love him) can be guilty of it from time to time and then Pakistan cant recover.
Oh that wasn't aimed at you! I was just saying that he probably doesn't make our strongest side when everyone's available, but his record is starting to push him into undroppable territory.
Does he have to open? I forget who from the Test side still features at our strongest? Bairstow opens presumably? You could have a Malan type at 3 and Id England get off to a flier you be flexible and move him down the order to keep it going. Is Root still available? Hes still the king of ticking ali mg at a run a ball effortlessly and seems to have added a few big heaves to the locker recently.
Hadnt realised hed played so few games though.
Malan's playing the Root role at the moment - it was Roy and Salt opening in this one. Root hasn't played an ODI since July last year but that's mainly been down to the bonkers schedule. You'd think he walks back into the side, but with him and Malan playing similar roles you might not want both of them there. Pretty hard to predict what our top 6 looks like for the WC! Something like
Bairstow
I think Roy's goose is cooked once everyone's fit, and there's any number of attacking players who could open with Bairstow - Salt, Hales, possibly Malan?
Root
Brook
Stokes if he unretires?
Buttler
Bit mad that we only have 6 ODIs in September after this series before a World Cup in October (and I think we need to announce our squad before they happen anyway). Will have to be a bit of guesswork I suppose!