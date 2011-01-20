Well in cricket.



Watched bits of that while reading last night. Brilliant batting by Root and Stokes I thought. Stokes, on one leg, just hung on in there while Root, an angry Root, was ruthless and relentless and just knocked off the runs. Went to bed at one. Match in the bag for England. Quite surprised to see what happened just now reading the report. England lost it twice and won it once in the final innings alone.

Not English, not particularly a cricked fan in general but I really enjoy the whole "unenglishness" about the way all the English teams are performing now. I'm happy they are not as "ruthless as the Aussies" were. It makes it more fun and they generally win anyway.



By the way the book I was up reading was "An Isolated Incident" by Sonia Kamal. Really interesting novel particularly for anyone with an interest or roots in the sub-continent.