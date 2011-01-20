« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15880 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 am
I think it'd only be fair to allow England to bat out the last two wickets from the first innings when they declared 8 wickets down.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15881 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 am
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:46:21 am
Nah, that Aussie team wouldve backed themselves and done the same thing.  Thats why theyre the greatest sports team Ive seen in my lifetime - they took chances and gave the other team a fair sniff in the knowledge that sometimes it would backfire spectacularly, but the sheer balls in playing that way gave them a massive psychological edge over everyone else.  England are doing this right imo.

Depends how long is left in the game on what the Aussies would have done.

Steve Waugh used to bat on loads to put as he put it mental pressure on the other side his side batted hard too and they set 500-600 to win which crushes the other team.

Warne also bowling on 4/5th day pitch too it was a no brainer.

Dougle

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15882 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 am
Well in cricket.

Watched bits of that while reading last night. Brilliant batting by Root and Stokes I thought. Stokes, on one leg, just hung on in there while Root, an angry Root, was ruthless and relentless and just knocked off the runs. Went to bed at one. Match in the bag for England. Quite surprised to see what happened just now reading the report. England lost it twice and won it once in the final innings alone.
Not English, not particularly a cricked fan in general but I really enjoy the whole "unenglishness" about the way all the English teams are performing now. I'm happy they are not as "ruthless as the Aussies" were. It makes it more fun and they generally win anyway.

By the way the book I was up reading was "An Isolated Incident" by Sonia Kamal. Really interesting novel particularly for anyone with an interest or roots in the sub-continent.
El Lobo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15883 on: Yesterday at 11:35:10 am
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15884 on: Yesterday at 11:44:41 am
In the 145 year history of test match cricket only the 2nd time a team has won by 1 run. And only the 4th time a team who've been forced to follow-on have prevailed.

Shove your 20/20 where the sun don't shine. Test cricket is still where its at.

PS - The Aussies are still going to get flogged in the upcoming Ashes series unless someone like Scott Boland does a Terry Alderman circa 1981.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15885 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:41 am
In the 145 year history of test match cricket only the 2nd time a team has won by 1 run. And only the 4th time a team who've been forced to follow-on have prevailed.

Shove your 20/20 where the sun don't shine. Test cricket is still where its at.

PS - The Aussies are still going to get flogged in the upcoming Ashes series unless someone like Scott Boland does a Terry Alderman circa 1981.

I don't feel at all bad that we lost like this. I actually feel happy for cricket as a whole, and happy that England were part of it. Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't the 2 NZ Tests attract a much bigger crowd than they usually do in New Zealand?
liversaint

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15886 on: Yesterday at 12:07:33 pm
Fell asleep at 202-7, just after Root got out. Woke up to see the interviews.

Great game and most times enforcing the follow on would ensure victory. Brook run out was farcical and a key moment that looks worse on replay.

Fair play to Wagner, getting 3 out with pie chucking.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15887 on: Today at 09:31:11 am
Test cricket? Whats that?

Bangladesh v England ODI is on at the moment. Three match series. Bangers currently 201/8 after 45.3.

Given no one from the Test side is involved (obviously) it still looks a pretty strong line up. Bangladesh apparently unbeaten in their last 7 home series though so a decent warm up ahead of the World Cup in India.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #15888 on: Today at 10:02:12 am
freelance finn was on BT and now is on sky. busy lad.
