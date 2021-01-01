I didn't have any problems with the follow on except I thought it'd deprive us of seeing Brook at the crease again (which we didn't get anyway). I really believed we'd win by an innings. Fair play to the KIwis though. They're not as great as they were a couple years back, but still a very fine side. Williamson obviously, Wagner (bastard), and Blundell in particular had great games.
Once again Test cricket is the winner. Though, also once again, we're left wondering at the brevity of series between these teams. There ought to be at least another Test to come, and preferably three more.