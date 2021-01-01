« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 403834 times)

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15840 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
This isn't even going to be close is it? What a collapse.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15841 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm
Is that called a diamond duck when youre out without facing a ball? I did that to my captain once. The fat bastard.

On Root that one. Does he have form for running people out, I normally think of him as quite calm in the middle.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Legacy fan
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15842 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
On Root that one. Does he have form for running people out, I normally think of him as quite calm in the middle.
It was but as it was behind square, Id have expected Brook to turn it down and send him back.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15843 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Yorky asked the other day who Bracewell looks like. I know Steve Buscemi was offered up. But how about Steve Backley?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15844 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Yorky asked the other day who Bracewell looks like. I know Steve Buscemi was offered up. But how about Steve Backley?

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15845 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Did they say (before he got out) that Pope averages 16 in second innings of Tests (maybe it was the 4th innings specifically). Pretty poor if so.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15846 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
I wont be distraught should the Black Caps pull this off. Yorkys betting slip will compensate, and aside from the hugely irritating Wagner, theyre a decent bunch, and the games against them arent marked by loads of needle; indeed theres a good rapport between the players.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15847 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm »
Root slowly making amends for the Brook horror show.

Just passed 50
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15848 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Nice to see Stokes playing a normal innings, its an awful look when he goes all out and plays in a wreckless manner. He's better than that.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15849 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm
Nice to see Stokes playing a normal innings, its an awful look when he goes all out and plays in a wreckless manner. He's better than that.

Haha, you watching on a delay?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15850 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
I wont be distraught should the Black Caps pull this off. Yorkys betting slip will compensate, and aside from the hugely irritating Wagner, theyre a decent bunch, and the games against them arent marked by loads of needle; indeed theres a good rapport between the players.

My thoughts too bruv.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15851 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
Haha, you watching on a delay?

He'll always play his shots, its the wreckless stuff some of which has been ridiculous recently.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,550
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15852 on: Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,550
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15853 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
I wont be distraught should the Black Caps pull this off. Yorkys betting slip will compensate, and aside from the hugely irritating Wagner, theyre a decent bunch, and the games against them arent marked by loads of needle; indeed theres a good rapport between the players.

Me too Rob. I actually like Wagner!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 12:13:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm
Me too Rob. I actually like Wagner!

I love his competitiveness; but the OTT fist pumping and overreaction on the odd occasion he gets a wicket does my head in. I appreciate his S.A upbringing meant he had impossible to compete with competition from Morkel and Steyn, which may have a bearing.

He so reminds me of an opening bowler I played with - young, hugely competitive, similar stature (shortarse), came in to bowl aggressive military medium off a huge long run up, and pitched it short more often than not. Then stared belligerently at the bloke who pulled his delivery to the boundary.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 01:06:32 am »
Just realised why Yorky likes Wagner - hes signed up for the Tykes for their opening 10 CC matches this summer😎
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 01:42:58 am »
Kinell Yorky - you had to say you liked him (Wagner) and hes just turned the game on its head with his short pitched stuff. His skipper brought him on as a last resort, and the sheer stupidity of three England batsmen in succession, falling for his hit this out of the ground routine beggars belief.

Off to bed. Cant stand the stupidity. Just duck out of the fucking way😡
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:05 am by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 02:52:02 am »
Great catch by Wagner.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15858 on: Today at 03:00:44 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
This isn't even going to be close is it? What a collapse.

Oh its going to be close
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15859 on: Today at 03:07:45 am »
Wagner wins it. Great match.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 03:09:31 am »
Test match cricket nothing beats it
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 03:14:18 am »
Brilliant match dont mind losing to NZ they deserve a win like this especially after the World Cup agony.

Still think that should have been a wide with the penultimate ball mind 😉
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 03:17:19 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:14:18 am
Brilliant match dont mind losing to NZ they deserve a win like this especially after the World Cup agony.

Still think that should have been a wide with the penultimate ball mind 😉

Agree with all of that. Was a cracking game to watch, just need to get a couple of hours sleep now before work 😢
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,291
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 03:42:49 am »
Anyone who thinks test cricket is dead needs to have a good hard look at themselves. This beats that 20-20 shit all hands up.

A bit gutted we lost but what an absorbing finish to a great match
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 06:30:39 am »
Dozed off (boring game!) with us needing 40 odd with 2 wickets left. Thought NZ would win from there. To get so close is annoying but wow, wha a game.

Fair play NZ. 1 run - the barest of margins! I guess they were owed a bit of luck in a tight finish. Mad when you lose a game by so much, youll think about every second run you turned down, a midfield, an overthrow.Ultimately you just have to say well done to both teams, but especially NZ to win from there.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 06:51:50 am »
Well done NZ, mad how it ended. wonder if this will change how we use the follow on in future.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15866 on: Today at 07:06:20 am »
What a day out for Wellingtonians. No better place to watch test cricket than the Basin and they got to see a classic.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,472
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 07:15:39 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 06:51:50 am
Well done NZ, mad how it ended. wonder if this will change how we use the follow on in future.

Follow on is usually a pretty poor call. Particularly when your attack consists of two late-30s/early-40s bowlers, someone with a bad knee and someone with fitness issues. In hindsight England wouldve been better going biffing for a few sessions to set a target. Great game though. Wouldve been a draw with an umpire who could spot a wide aswell
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Legacy fan
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15868 on: Today at 07:19:19 am »
What a finale that was. Kasprovic and Jones memories there, dismissal was practically identical.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15869 on: Today at 07:33:07 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:15:39 am
Follow on is usually a pretty poor call. Particularly when your attack consists of two late-30s/early-40s bowlers, someone with a bad knee and someone with fitness issues. In hindsight England wouldve been better going biffing for a few sessions to set a target. Great game though. Wouldve been a draw with an umpire who could spot a wide aswell

Correct is was a poor decision a drawn test still wins us the series.

It was great for a netural but if we go 1-0 up in the ashes and do this second test I bet most people wont feel the same way.

Reality is we completely gifted them the game its like being 2-0 up after 80 mins and taking off 2 defenders for 2 attackers.

Hopefully Stokes has learn"t his lesson.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15870 on: Today at 07:57:22 am »
Ultimately a 2 Teat series with no points at stake (I think) is a different scenario to say us being one up with one to play on an Ashes series.

We went for it as theyre trying to be ultra positive and it didnt work out but credit to NZ for how they batted. And frankly we should have got enough runs to win it anyway. If you lose by one, and run out your form player without him facing youll definitely be thinking what if.

When I was watching Root was batting like a man possessed. I thought hed see it home from there.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15871 on: Today at 08:17:28 am »
True but there was still a series on the line and we havent won there for a long time.

Id want that win on my record but Stokes doesnt care too much about things like that.

I would bet Anderson, Broad, Leach arent impressed no matter what spin they use.
Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15872 on: Today at 08:34:37 am »
I'm sorry but sports is all about winning, England batting again would have guaranteed the draw or win no way that New Zealand team can chase down a score of 400 plus, chasing is added pressure.

 They should have just been ruthless secure the series win instead of being kind to New Zealand, forget about trying to make test cricket popular e.t.c why should that be down to England alone.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15873 on: Today at 08:45:45 am »
Can't believe so many of you think enforcing the follow-on was a bad idea! England had outplayed us for a test and a half, and knew they were unlikely to have much (if anything) to chase in a fourth innings. There's a reason the team following on is more likely to have an innings defeat than a win. Of course you enforce it.

Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15874 on: Today at 09:09:12 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:45 am
Can't believe so many of you think enforcing the follow-on was a bad idea! England had outplayed us for a test and a half, and knew they were unlikely to have much (if anything) to chase in a fourth innings. There's a reason the team following on is more likely to have an innings defeat than a win. Of course you enforce it.
Why though.. tiring old bowlers and lead is only 200 so one biggish score and you might be chasing a tricky target ,just bat again the lead will be 500 in no time and the job is done this would have never been done in the ashes it was just kindness and being soft.

I would understand if 1-0 down in series but England were winning the  series  but did not want to be boring and put New Zealand out of the game.

Sport is about being ruthless winners the Aussie team in 90's did that, hopefully we learn from this being  aggressive is fine  but don't give the opposition a sniff ,humiliate and crush them. They would have  set a target of 500-600 and mentally broken them.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:57 am by Wolverine »
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15875 on: Today at 09:18:01 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:45 am
Can't believe so many of you think enforcing the follow-on was a bad idea! England had outplayed us for a test and a half, and knew they were unlikely to have much (if anything) to chase in a fourth innings. There's a reason the team following on is more likely to have an innings defeat than a win. Of course you enforce it.

Well the result says otherwise.

The only way England lose is by forcing the follow on and in the modern game most teams dont do it.

We had 3 days left we had ample time to set 500+ and bowl NZ out.

Add in Anderson/Broad are 40/36 it wasnt a smart decision in fact it was reckless with the time left and England being 1-0 up.

Winning is a habit and so is losing lets hope this is a one off.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,550
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15876 on: Today at 09:36:34 am »
I didn't have any problems with the follow on except I thought it'd deprive us of seeing Brook at the crease again (which we didn't get anyway). I really believed we'd win by an innings. Fair play to the KIwis though. They're not as great as they were a couple years back, but still a very fine side. Williamson obviously, Wagner (bastard), and Blundell in particular had great games.

Once again Test cricket is the winner. Though, also once again, we're left wondering at the brevity of series between these teams. There ought to be at least another Test to come, and preferably three more. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15877 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
The ruthless awesome Aussies of the 90s are one of the only 3 other sides to lose having enforced the follow on (in 2002 admittedly) by the way.

I know it first happen anymore these days, and sides are maybe wary. This was the final test of the winter so there was probably less thought about the toll on the bowlers as we dont play another Test for 3 or 4 months after this.

Either way, despite NZs heroics with the bat we should have chased that down anyway. Had we done so theyd have said it was the right call. Fine margins. The barest of margins to quote Smuthy again.

Something about England and NZ that bring the best out of each other.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15878 on: Today at 09:43:59 am »
And quite agree that two match series arent long enough, against anyone really. But especially two evenl matches teams.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,844
  • The only club that matters
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15879 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 09:09:12 am
Sport is about being ruthless winners the Aussie team in 90's did that, hopefully we learn from this being  aggressive is fine  but don't give the opposition a sniff ,humiliate and crush them. They would have  set a target of 500-600 and mentally broken them.
Nah, that Aussie team wouldve backed themselves and done the same thing.  Thats why theyre the greatest sports team Ive seen in my lifetime - they took chances and gave the other team a fair sniff in the knowledge that sometimes it would backfire spectacularly, but the sheer balls in playing that way gave them a massive psychological edge over everyone else.  England are doing this right imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Up
« previous next »
 