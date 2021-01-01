The ruthless awesome Aussies of the 90s are one of the only 3 other sides to lose having enforced the follow on (in 2002 admittedly) by the way.



I know it first happen anymore these days, and sides are maybe wary. This was the final test of the winter so there was probably less thought about the toll on the bowlers as we dont play another Test for 3 or 4 months after this.



Either way, despite NZs heroics with the bat we should have chased that down anyway. Had we done so theyd have said it was the right call. Fine margins. The barest of margins to quote Smuthy again.



Something about England and NZ that bring the best out of each other.