Dozed off (boring game!) with us needing 40 odd with 2 wickets left. Thought NZ would win from there. To get so close is annoying but wow, wha a game.



Fair play NZ. 1 run - the barest of margins! I guess they were owed a bit of luck in a tight finish. Mad when you lose a game by so much, you’ll think about every second run you turned down, a midfield, an overthrow.Ultimately you just have to say well done to both teams, but especially NZ to win from there.