Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 402462 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 12:09:10 am »
Time to persuade Root to twirl his arm?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 12:11:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:09:10 am
Time to persuade Root to twirl his arm?

Someone needs to persuade him to relinquish the captaincy first.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 02:39:00 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:26:55 pm
Not enforcing is the cautious approach which pretty much takes a defeat out of the equation, its negative and a recent trend that damages the Test match product reputation in my opinion. Maybe it should be made mandatory rather than an option, but then again, sides might then 'ensure' that opponents 'avoid' the follow on. Stokes only plays to win and personally I back his judgement, he's been one of the key people who have been instrumental in making Test Match cricket an entertainment business again!

I think they possibly should have batted again due to NZ putting on a 100 for the 8th wicket...There is an argument for saying the follow on should be enforced but then again depending on the conditions it could be a big ask to make bowlers bowl again .
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 06:28:34 am »
Blundell is going under the radar. Probably the best wicket keeper bat in the test game right now.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 07:53:44 am »
Interesting last day set up, can see either side winning
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 08:13:52 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:53:44 am
Interesting last day set up, can see either side winning

I'd say England are huge favourites personally. And the way they play, it could be all but done in an hour.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15806 on: Today at 08:32:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2023, 10:29:37 pm
Fair to say this game wont be going the 5 days, even with some rain delays!

Dont listen to this guy. He knows fuck all.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15807 on: Today at 08:38:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:52 am
I'd say England are huge favourites personally. And the way they play, it could be all but done in an hour.
I would agree they are favourites but 4th innings chases can be a bit hairy sometimes. Waking up to that NZ collapse was a bit of a shock, they will be kicking themselves having got into that position I think
Online klopptopia

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15808 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
The thing that didnt chime with me on the follow-on was it never felt like we were getting any further advantage for it at that stage of the game by doing so, other than us bowling them out cheaply again which tends not to happen with decent teams.

Still should see it off from here.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15809 on: Today at 09:25:50 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 09:19:28 am
The thing that didnt chime with me on the follow-on was it never felt like we were getting any further advantage for it at that stage of the game by doing so, other than us bowling them out cheaply again which tends not to happen with decent teams.

Still should see it off from here.

Teams do tend to bat better second time around but I guess we felt they were there for the taking and the prospect of more rain around meant they did t want to bat and then not have enough time to bowl them out.

Done now. Great finish in prospect. I think England are favourites given what theyve done in the last year. But assuming Robinson doesnt hang around tomorrow, another wicket goes early and we could be 60/3 with work to do. Hopefully Duckett gets us off to another flier tomorrow and the target feels pretty manageable.

Pope, Root, Brook, Stokesif a couple of them bat a reasonable length of time we should have enough.
