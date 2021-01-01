Time to persuade Root to twirl his arm?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not enforcing is the cautious approach which pretty much takes a defeat out of the equation, its negative and a recent trend that damages the Test match product reputation in my opinion. Maybe it should be made mandatory rather than an option, but then again, sides might then 'ensure' that opponents 'avoid' the follow on. Stokes only plays to win and personally I back his judgement, he's been one of the key people who have been instrumental in making Test Match cricket an entertainment business again!
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.21]