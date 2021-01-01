Not enforcing is the cautious approach which pretty much takes a defeat out of the equation, its negative and a recent trend that damages the Test match product reputation in my opinion. Maybe it should be made mandatory rather than an option, but then again, sides might then 'ensure' that opponents 'avoid' the follow on. Stokes only plays to win and personally I back his judgement, he's been one of the key people who have been instrumental in making Test Match cricket an entertainment business again!



I think they possibly should have batted again due to NZ putting on a 100 for the 8th wicket...There is an argument for saying the follow on should be enforced but then again depending on the conditions it could be a big ask to make bowlers bowl again .