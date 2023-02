164-2 New Zealand ...Can understand why teams dot enforce the follow on..If NZ can eek out say a 200 lead them England are batting last on a pitch that might do strange things and especially the way England like to attack it could get a bit twitchy



Not enforcing is the cautious approach which pretty much takes a defeat out of the equation, its negative and a recent trend that damages the Test match product reputation in my opinion. Maybe it should be made mandatory rather than an option, but then again, sides might then 'ensure' that opponents 'avoid' the follow on. Stokes only plays to win and personally I back his judgement, he's been one of the key people who have been instrumental in making Test Match cricket an entertainment business again!