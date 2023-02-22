Is Harry Brook the new Don Beadman?
Has the most runs by any player in history after 9 innings with 807. Hes overtaken Vinod Kambli who interestingly scored 798 in 9 innings before only scoring 286 in the next 11.
He has a shot at an even more historic record: the fastest time to reach 1,000 runs is 12 innings, jointly held by England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian Everton Weekes, two all-time greats. That seems very doable as he needs 193 from 4 innings (including his current one, since hes not out).
How does this all compare to Bradman? Well, despite being the record holder after 9 innings, his average over these innings is still not as high as Bradmans career average. If he got out at his current score Brook would have an average of 89.66. Hed need an additional 93 runs in this innings to bring his average in line with Bradmans.