Is Harry Brook the new Don Beadman?



Has the most runs by any player in history after 9 innings with 807. Hes overtaken Vinod Kambli who interestingly scored 798 in 9 innings before only scoring 286 in the next 11.



He has a shot at an even more historic record: the fastest time to reach 1,000 runs is 12 innings, jointly held by England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian Everton Weekes, two all-time greats. That seems very doable as he needs 193 from 4 innings (including his current one, since hes not out).



How does this all compare to Bradman? Well, despite being the record holder after 9 innings, his average over these innings is still not as high as Bradmans career average. If he got out at his current score Brook would have an average of 89.66. Hed need an additional 93 runs in this innings to bring his average in line with Bradmans.