Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15680 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm »
Two reviews burned in six overs. Chill out lads lol
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15681 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
That would be an England thing. Moving players from where they excel to ones where theyre completely untested. You do that when players are failing, not thriving. Brook should be the last player to go anywhere. He kills spinners and nobody opens with them.

Well either way you're moving a player with an incredible record at number 5 over the last 12 months - they can't both bat there!
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15682 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm »
Anderson would tear it up on this pitch
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15683 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm
Well either way you're moving a player with an incredible record at number 5 over the last 12 months - they can't both bat there!

Id rather Bairstow open if we insist on doing it with either of them. At least he does it in limited overs stuff.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Some catch that is
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm »
Get them in on this pitch soon, good plan.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15686 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm
Some catch that is

Andrew Strauss. Trent Bridge. 2005
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15687 on: Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm
Some catch that is

Certainly was. Screamer!

I presume NZ were gambling on winning the toss! Will this get easier to bat on or are England being smart here? Get bowled out before Lunch and itll still be nice and green to bowl on. Clever.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15688 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
That pitchI wish my garden was that green
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15689 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm
Some catch that is
Yep, but the pitch at test level should never be as win the toss as this.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15690 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm »
This is looking like a two day test
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15691 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Score would be near identical were england bowling
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15692 on: Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:37:24 pm
Yep, but the pitch at test level should never be as win the toss as this.

Its the sort of pitch Indians think we always produce in England but very rarely do! To be fair its been pretty wet to say the least in Nz of late I think, and its not like they never normally produce seam friendly pitches.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15693 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Its the sort of pitch Indians think we always produce in England but very rarely do! To be fair its been pretty wet to say the least in Nz of late I think, and its not like they never normally produce seam friendly pitches.

Yep. Not just wet either - most of the spectators are wrapped up like its winter.
Offline Raid

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15694 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
I reckon I could swing it on this pitch, and I was never a bowler.

On the Bairstow conundrum, it's harsh on him, but he should be on the sidelines until an opportunity opens up, unless we are going to test him as an opener (we shouldn't in Test matches). Harry Brook has seized the opportunity that Bairstow's injury created and for me Bairstow needs to wait for an opportunity to open up for him again.

As another poster has mentioned, Stokes rates Foakes and rightly so. Great keeper and scores solid runs at 7.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15695 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
fuck it, declare.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15696 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Think we should have picked Darren Stevens here.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15697 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I reckon I could swing it on this pitch, and I was never a bowler.

On the Bairstow conundrum, it's harsh on him, but he should be on the sidelines until an opportunity opens up, unless we are going to test him as an opener (we shouldn't in Test matches). Harry Brook has seized the opportunity that Bairstow's injury created and for me Bairstow needs to wait for an opportunity to open up for him again.

As another poster has mentioned, Stokes rates Foakes and rightly so. Great keeper and scores solid runs at 7.

Would you be saying the same if Root had got injured and someone else had scored buckets at number 4? Bairstow has to walk back into the side - he was in outrageous form before his injury. Brook started his career as an opener and doesn't seem fazed by anything - I reckon he's nailed on to have a go at opening. Obviously not ideal, but you can't have Bairstow or Brook on the sidelines while Zak Crawley's still in the side!
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15698 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:37:24 pm
Yep, but the pitch at test level should never be as win the toss as this.

The Basin always has a green top on day one because it flattens out to a road for the majority of the test. Ive seen NZ put in plenty of times here and plunder runs.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15699 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm
The Basin always has a green top on day one because it flattens out to a road for the majority of the test. Ive seen NZ put in plenty of times here and plunder runs.

Well youve just made my point for me😎

Anyway, I miss Trint.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15700 on: Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
Well youve just made my point for me😎

Anyway, I miss Trint.

Meant to add, play a spinner because it takes turn later on. Nicely balanced pitch ;)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15701 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm »
Looks a beautiful venue Trumps. Think I read the side winning the toss have bowled first the last 14 Tests here or something ridiculous! So they sometimes get it wrong?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15702 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
That would be an England thing. Moving players from where they excel to ones where theyre completely untested. You do that when players are failing, not thriving. Brook should be the last player to go anywhere. He kills spinners and nobody opens with them.

Aren't they effectively trying him as an opener today? I mean, he's come in after what 7 overs is it?
 :o
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15703 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
Meant to add, play a spinner because it takes turn later on. Nicely balanced pitch ;)

to be honest, Id just love to be there. I have two dear friends from Pitlochry having an absolute ball fishing - in freshwater and out at sea. Im envious of the quality of life, notwithstanding the recent weather issues.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15704 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 22, 2023, 09:27:38 am
James Anderson has become the number 1 @ICC  ranked Test bowler.

he's doing alright for an old bloke

Quote from: Sangria on February 22, 2023, 10:21:23 pm
Anderson supposedly averages under 21 in England and Asia over the past 10 years. 16 since he turned 40. Current Anderson is seriously comparable to SF Barnes.

Was thinking about Anderson last night and was wondering if he's actually 'improved' over the last few years but couldn't find any real stats to prove my instincts, so thanks for that. The facts speak for themselves and he does seem to be getting better! I will say though that he is now probably also being helped by having a positive captain who is prepared to back him and give him attacking fields to bowl to.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15705 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm
Was thinking about Anderson last night and was wondering if he's actually 'improved' over the last few years but couldn't find any real stats to prove my instincts, so thanks for that. The facts speak for themselves and he does seem to be getting better! I will say though that he is now probably also being helped by having a positive captain who is prepared to back him and give him attacking fields to bowl to.

His average and economy are both the lowest they've ever been, which suggests he's still getting better!
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 12:02:12 am »
Off to bed I think. But Harry Brook eh?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15707 on: Today at 12:02:37 am »
Thought we werent going to score 100in a session there for one embarrassing moment. Good recovery and Brook shining again. 5th innings in a row of 50+.

A couple of quick wickets in the afternoon and NZ will be well on top again though. Nicely poised.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15708 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
have they bothered with a pitch or is that just a bit of the outfield?
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15709 on: Today at 03:29:36 am »
Brilliant innings is this by Brook 150 off 145 balls with four sixes and 22 fours on that pitch and to do it when England were in deep shit which to put in context Root who is no slouch is 75 off 161 balls To be fair to Root hes just playing normal cricket This Brook fella looks like he could be the real deal
