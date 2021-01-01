I reckon I could swing it on this pitch, and I was never a bowler.



On the Bairstow conundrum, it's harsh on him, but he should be on the sidelines until an opportunity opens up, unless we are going to test him as an opener (we shouldn't in Test matches). Harry Brook has seized the opportunity that Bairstow's injury created and for me Bairstow needs to wait for an opportunity to open up for him again.



As another poster has mentioned, Stokes rates Foakes and rightly so. Great keeper and scores solid runs at 7.