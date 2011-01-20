« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 398130 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15600 on: February 15, 2023, 09:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 15, 2023, 09:42:49 pm
Yeah and another seamer, Matt Henry I think? Built not got a central contract either and I think is off chasing the franchise money now. So Im theory a better chance than usual for England in NZ - havent won a Test there since 2008!

Not on Sky, is it on BT? Hopefully TMS has it and I can doze off with it on the radio tonight.

The Test might be done and dusted by the time you get up!
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15601 on: February 15, 2023, 09:45:40 pm »
Yeah, its on BT. Look forward to falling asleep with it on and being woke up by a commentator.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15602 on: February 16, 2023, 12:46:27 am »
New Zealand won the toss and have put England in to bat.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15603 on: February 16, 2023, 01:09:51 am »
Two lives for Crawley already.
Logged
AHA!

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15604 on: February 16, 2023, 06:55:48 am »
Duckett is probably cemented at the top for the Ashes now. Would just like him to convert his 70s and 80s into tons.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15605 on: February 16, 2023, 07:27:45 am »
Smart grab at short leg by Pope.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15606 on: February 16, 2023, 08:12:03 am »
That's a poor umpiring decision but LBW given after a review. It was plumb, I could see that thousands of miles away! Anderson now on 676 wickets.

Opps, EDIT - make that 677!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,238
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15607 on: February 16, 2023, 08:23:28 am »
blimey england appear to have had a very good day/night
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,759
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15608 on: February 16, 2023, 08:34:47 am »
Declared and taken 3 opposition wickets already.

Another perfectly normal days cricket!

Which reminds me, Raquel Welsh died yesterday, and her son married Fred Truemans daughter!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15609 on: February 16, 2023, 08:38:42 am »
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15610 on: February 16, 2023, 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 16, 2023, 08:38:42 am
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.

The bowlers seem against it too though. Think they need to look at the ball and if it's worthwhile having that session in the evening where the batters are completely disadvantaged.

The ball is coated, rather than dyed which apparently changes it completely compared to normal test cricket balls.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15611 on: February 16, 2023, 10:51:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 16, 2023, 08:38:42 am
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Obviously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.

Anderson had it on a string, regardless of the conditions you can't buy that kind of talent, skilful indeed.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15612 on: February 16, 2023, 10:53:06 am »
Nice to hear Gower on comms again, what's his situation now? I assume he's freelance given that I've heard him on both Sky and BT in recent months.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15613 on: February 16, 2023, 10:55:56 am »
I think the Sky work (Pakistan tour was it?) was more him working for the local broadcaster and Sky having to use them.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15614 on: February 16, 2023, 11:14:54 pm »
Out all day, so just caught up with the highlights.

Got to say, Harry Brook might be the most exciting batsman of this generation - sensational.

As for Jimmy, what can you say?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15615 on: Yesterday at 01:14:07 am »
Is there no TMS for this?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15616 on: Yesterday at 07:43:10 am »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 01:14:07 am
Is there no TMS for this?

Sadly not. Could be on Talk Sport.

NZ added about 129 for their last 3 wickets to keep the deficit to just 20 and now England have the session under the lights. Slight advantage to NZ now possibly.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15617 on: Yesterday at 07:53:20 am »
Tickner looks right out of Boys From The Blackstuff.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 07:56:01 am »
Thought Blair Tickner sounded a very Kiwi name but my word, have actually just seen him. :lmao
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 am »
Blundell is some kind of operator.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,881
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 08:21:34 am »
If I was to pick a nightwatchman from this England side, I'd pick literally everybody else including Jimmy Anderson over Stuart Broad.

And stop calling it a nighthawk. You just sound stupid lads.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,238
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:21:34 am
If I was to pick a nightwatchman from this England side, I'd pick literally everybody else including Jimmy Anderson over Stuart Broad.

And stop calling it a nighthawk. You just sound stupid lads.
less stupid than the nz fielders probably felt though leaving it to each other.

"yours!"
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,881
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15622 on: Yesterday at 08:37:16 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:25:36 am
less stupid than the nz fielders probably felt though leaving it to each other.

"yours!"
Pretty bloody funny though 🙂
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15623 on: Yesterday at 09:07:29 am »
Was about to say earlier it was a bit weird seeing Broad as high as 8 in the line up. Are we just going to have to accept that if we want to play our strongest attack because Robinson looks undroppable at the moment.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,491
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15624 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:07:29 am
Was about to say earlier it was a bit weird seeing Broad as high as 8 in the line up. Are we just going to have to accept that if we want to play our strongest attack because Robinson looks undroppable at the moment.

It's the longest tail we've had for several years. Could be a big problem against Australia.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15625 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:14 am
It's the longest tail we've had for several years. Could be a big problem against Australia.

Absolutely. Thats what concerned me. We may rotate the seamers a bit but Wood coming in for example wont make a lot of difference. The only one who would is Woakes but dont know if hes still an option for the Test side. Or do you just accept it and hope those three seamers can do a lot of damage?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15626 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:14 am
It's the longest tail we've had for several years. Could be a big problem against Australia.

Aussies have the same. I dont think how many runs the tail makes will decide the series to be honest.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,491
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15627 on: Yesterday at 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:49:47 am
Aussies have the same. I dont think how many runs the tail makes will decide the series to be honest.

It's not so much the runs they will and will not make. It's how long they stick around to allow Stokes and Bairstow to swing their arms. We bet with incredible depth to 7 and then we fall off a cliff. That's the problem.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15628 on: Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:37:42 pm
It's not so much the runs they will and will not make. It's how long they stick around to allow Stokes and Bairstow to swing their arms. We bet with incredible depth to 7 and then we fall off a cliff. That's the problem.

That's some claim. Can you substantiate that?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,491
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15629 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
That's some claim. Can you substantiate that?

Oh that's easy. Root, Brook, Stokes, Foakes would be 4, 5, 6, 7. That's as good as anything in World cricket. Throw in Bairstow if you like. The middle order is most excellent indeed.

How haven't you noticed this?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15630 on: Yesterday at 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm
Oh that's easy. Root, Brook, Stokes, Foakes would be 4, 5, 6, 7. That's as good as anything in World cricket. Throw in Bairstow if you like. The middle order is most excellent indeed.

How haven't you noticed this?

A partnership of Ivan Toney and Didi Hamann has greater betting depth than our top 7.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,491
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15631 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:08:04 pm
A partnership of Ivan Toney and Didi Hamann has greater betting depth than our top 7.

Ha! A vowel exchange! Yes, fair play, Toney and Hamann it is.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 01:32:20 am »
England rattling along here, 128-3 after 23 overs in their second innings. You'll watch many an ODI and not see a team scoring so quickly at the same stage, it really is remarkable to watch.


Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 07:31:17 am »
Broad got 3 all bowled to start the NZ innings.They are in a bit of trouble now.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 07:33:06 am »
That Nicholls averages 38 and I have never seen him make a score.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 07:40:08 am »
Saw we were 237/6 at lunch and thought we might be in a spot of bother. Still had Foakes and Stokes in but very useful contribution from Robinson too.

Looks like Broad has had one of his spells as well and England well on top now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 