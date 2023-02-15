« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Online Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
February 15, 2023, 09:44:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 15, 2023, 09:42:49 pm
Yeah and another seamer, Matt Henry I think? Built not got a central contract either and I think is off chasing the franchise money now. So Im theory a better chance than usual for England in NZ - havent won a Test there since 2008!

Not on Sky, is it on BT? Hopefully TMS has it and I can doze off with it on the radio tonight.

The Test might be done and dusted by the time you get up!
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
February 15, 2023, 09:45:40 pm
Yeah, its on BT. Look forward to falling asleep with it on and being woke up by a commentator.
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 12:46:27 am
New Zealand won the toss and have put England in to bat.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 01:09:51 am
Two lives for Crawley already.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:55:48 am
Duckett is probably cemented at the top for the Ashes now. Would just like him to convert his 70s and 80s into tons.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 07:27:45 am
Smart grab at short leg by Pope.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:12:03 am
That's a poor umpiring decision but LBW given after a review. It was plumb, I could see that thousands of miles away! Anderson now on 676 wickets.

Opps, EDIT - make that 677!
 ;D
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:23:28 am
blimey england appear to have had a very good day/night
TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:34:47 am
Declared and taken 3 opposition wickets already.

Another perfectly normal days cricket!

Which reminds me, Raquel Welsh died yesterday, and her son married Fred Truemans daughter!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 08:38:42 am
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:12:19 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:42 am
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.

The bowlers seem against it too though. Think they need to look at the ball and if it's worthwhile having that session in the evening where the batters are completely disadvantaged.

The ball is coated, rather than dyed which apparently changes it completely compared to normal test cricket balls.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:51:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:42 am
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Obviously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.

Anderson had it on a string, regardless of the conditions you can't buy that kind of talent, skilful indeed.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:06 am
Nice to hear Gower on comms again, what's his situation now? I assume he's freelance given that I've heard him on both Sky and BT in recent months.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:55:56 am
I think the Sky work (Pakistan tour was it?) was more him working for the local broadcaster and Sky having to use them.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm
Out all day, so just caught up with the highlights.

Got to say, Harry Brook might be the most exciting batsman of this generation - sensational.

As for Jimmy, what can you say?
stjohns

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:14:07 am
Is there no TMS for this?
