Yeah and another seamer, Matt Henry I think? Built not got a central contract either and I think is off chasing the franchise money now. So Im theory a better chance than usual for England in NZ - havent won a Test there since 2008!Not on Sky, is it on BT? Hopefully TMS has it and I can doze off with it on the radio tonight.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Obviously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]