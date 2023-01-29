« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15560 on: January 29, 2023, 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 29, 2023, 12:25:39 pm
Is 343 enough? Commentators seem to think this will be the best time to bat, but scoreboard pressure might make them chase too early. Also de Kock might be injured?

What would be enough 400?

The highest successful run chase was 274 on this pitch.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15561 on: January 29, 2023, 01:12:34 pm »
Ok 343 might not be enough.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15562 on: January 29, 2023, 02:45:22 pm »
Not sure about that celebration from scurran. Not as though he's intended to get bavuma out by hanging it out wide so he can flick it back into his own stumps.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15563 on: January 29, 2023, 04:08:47 pm »
Miller is a wonderful finisher isn't he. Was going to make a comment earlier saying it could be close, but miller has done well here to put his foot on the gas. 24 required now from the last 5. And that was almost another no ball - just low enough to not be above the waist
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15564 on: January 29, 2023, 04:39:29 pm »
they paced that chase brilliantly
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15565 on: January 29, 2023, 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 29, 2023, 04:39:29 pm
they paced that chase brilliantly

Thought our bowling was poor and now its 5 defeats on a row for our one day side I believe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15566 on: February 1, 2023, 11:21:37 am »
Great start here...on course to be whitewashed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15567 on: February 1, 2023, 11:37:19 am »
15/3 and Woakes in at 7 leaves us in quite a bit of trouble. Somebody did mention SA are in much greater need of the wins than us in this series and its showing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15568 on: February 1, 2023, 11:45:41 am »
one of these 2 teams is highly motivated to win these games and the other is england.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15569 on: February 1, 2023, 11:51:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  1, 2023, 11:37:19 am
15/3 and Woakes in at 7 leaves us in quite a bit of trouble. Somebody did mention SA are in much greater need of the wins than us in this series and its showing.

It is definitely showing the futility of allowing Root to go play T20 franchise cricket for money instead of playing here, and Stokes to "retire" from ODI cricket (whilst still leaving the door open for him to come back for the WC).  And obviously YJB is injured.  The problem is we have nobody else who would have played significant OD cricket since 2019, thanks to the stupidity of the 16.4 taken priority over the county's List A competition.  So all the other alternatives for the batting line up (think Salt, Jacks, Hain, Hales) haven't played a single game of this format in 4 years.  The exception really, who nobody has ever considered, is Steve Eskinazi - didn't get picked by any of the franchises, and top scored (and averages 95) last year in the OD Cup
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15570 on: February 1, 2023, 11:57:09 am »
Do other countries play much domestic 50 over cricket these days? Wondering if thats just an England problem. Id assume not given the way everyone is trying to create new domestic T20 (or shorter!) tournaments.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15571 on: February 1, 2023, 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  1, 2023, 11:57:09 am
Do other countries play much domestic 50 over cricket these days? Wondering if thats just an England problem. Id assume not given the way everyone is trying to create new domestic T20 (or shorter!) tournaments.

Australia have the Marsh Cup, which is a competition featuring all their State sides (and including several Test/ODI/T20 internationals); West Indies have the Super Cup featuring their islands (again, featuring most/all of their international players); India have the Vijay Hazare (which doesn't have many of the international players as they had international matches  but did have all their others) ; South Africa have the CSA Provincial league (which features a number of the current team playing today even); New Zealand have the Ford trophy (which featured any domestic cricketer not involved in their Test/OD tour of Pakistan, including multiple internationals).

So about the only country that doesn't still have a decent 50 over competition, held separately to the franchise competition (and therefore allowing all their top domestic, and sometimes even international, cricketers to compete) IS England. 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15572 on: February 1, 2023, 12:19:05 pm »
yeah but they also haven't got a money-grab extra pointless format though have they? so boo to them. or something.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15573 on: February 1, 2023, 12:54:15 pm »
ODI cricket does feel out of place now. I mean you have test cricket for the old farts who can watch 5 days of non-stop cricket for a draw and then you have T:20s for women, kids and people who want to go for a night out for an evening game that will be done in a few hours.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15574 on: February 1, 2023, 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February  1, 2023, 12:54:15 pm
ODI cricket does feel out-of-place now. I mean you have test cricket for the old farts who can watch 5 days of non-stop cricket for a draw and then you have T:20s for women, kids and people who want to go for a night out for an evening game that will be done in a few hours.

It is sad to see though. In ODI's you potentially have the best of both worlds; you have the ability to bat longer but with the knowledge that you have to have real impetus and you have a target to set. There is an art to compiling an innings in the one-day format, the same way a bowler can get into an early rhythm or a spinner can cause havoc over a prolonged spell.

I'd value a hundred in an ODI a lot more than I'd value one in a T20 game. T20's are often set up for the fireworks and if you don't score big and quick runs then the gig isn't for you and you won't get paid.




Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15575 on: February 1, 2023, 01:32:46 pm »
You're welcome England, I started watching the game at 34/3.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15576 on: February 1, 2023, 02:25:12 pm »
Ali trying to reverse one handed :lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15577 on: February 1, 2023, 02:25:37 pm »
that's different.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15578 on: February 1, 2023, 02:29:16 pm »
"catch that now please!"

quite funny.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15579 on: February 1, 2023, 02:48:28 pm »
Just to illustrate my point from above, that partnership between Buttler and Malan was nothing short of outstanding. There was a determination and quality to it. They assessed, got in, wore out the bowlers and then cashed in.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15580 on: February 1, 2023, 03:03:58 pm »
If we cant defend over 300 runs again then Buttler needs replacing as captain.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15581 on: February 1, 2023, 03:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on February  1, 2023, 03:03:58 pm
If we cant defend over 300 runs again then Buttler needs replacing as captain.

You do talk some shite Fordy. :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15582 on: February 1, 2023, 03:06:20 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised to see them chase that down.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15583 on: February 1, 2023, 03:08:34 pm »
Kimberly hasnt seen such a pounding since Curly Watts was in his pomp by the way.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15584 on: February 1, 2023, 03:19:06 pm »
Fantastic efforts from the skipper, Ali and Malan.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15585 on: February 1, 2023, 03:41:23 pm »
When did Temba Bavuma start batting like Hashim Amla? Hes guiding our bowlers round the ground.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15586 on: February 1, 2023, 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  1, 2023, 03:06:20 pm
I wouldn't be surprised to see them chase that down.

Bavuma said at the toss that it is a pitch that gets better under the lights and it is flattening out all the time. It should be a good watch.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15587 on: February 1, 2023, 04:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  1, 2023, 03:19:06 pm
Fantastic efforts from the skipper, Ali and Malan.

We were definitely a little lucky - Ali and Buttler both got dropped in the same over, Buttler could have been run out with a direct hit, etc.  Overall, SAs fielding has been pretty bad this whole series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15588 on: February 1, 2023, 08:05:21 pm »
Jofra there - quite magnificent - can only play every year or so, but looks so effortless and such class
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15589 on: February 1, 2023, 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February  1, 2023, 12:54:15 pm
ODI cricket does feel out of place now. I mean you have test cricket for the old farts who can watch 5 days of non-stop cricket for a draw and then you have T:20s for women, kids and people who want to go for a night out for an evening game that will be done in a few hours.
Has there ever been a greater final in all of world sport than the last ODI World Cup final?

No.

And thats why the 50 over format is so good.  Scrap shitty 20/20, its too short for a proper trip out, over before its even properly got going
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15590 on: February 1, 2023, 09:25:04 pm »
Buttler lives to captain another day.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15591 on: February 1, 2023, 10:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 28, 2023, 10:15:29 am
I'll be honest, I don't know what all the fuss is about Archer. Should he really be leading the attack given the other talented bowlers England have available?

Decent figured today Yosser!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15592 on: February 2, 2023, 06:25:24 am »
Personally I would not turn Archer into a test match bowler. Youre just killing him in his worst format. He doesnt have the endurance or arm strength to bowl quick for the time needed. There was evidence before he got injured that in test matches he was bowling Chris Woakes kind of pace and thats not the way to use him. Hes a devastating one day bowler so I hope we leave him at that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15593 on: Yesterday at 08:08:24 am »
England bowled out in just 69 overs on day 1 of a warm up game against a New Zealand XI.

The good news is they did sneak in 465 runs in that time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15594 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 am »
slow bastards.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15595 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:08:24 am
England bowled out in just 69 overs on day 1 of a warm up game against a New Zealand XI.

The good news is they did sneak in 465 runs in that time.

Harry Brook is some beast. 5 sixes in a row he hit off their spinner. Kiwis will do well to slow him down.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15596 on: Today at 05:46:54 am »
Keep your eye on Jamie Smith as the next England glovesman. Averages over 37 in first class cricket with 5 tons and hes only 22. He just slapped Sri Lankas attack all round the ground for Englands Lions. Hell have Foakes out soon enough.
