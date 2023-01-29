Do other countries play much domestic 50 over cricket these days? Wondering if thats just an England problem. Id assume not given the way everyone is trying to create new domestic T20 (or shorter!) tournaments.
Australia have the Marsh Cup, which is a competition featuring all their State sides (and including several Test/ODI/T20 internationals); West Indies have the Super Cup featuring their islands (again, featuring most/all of their international players); India have the Vijay Hazare (which doesn't have many of the international players as they had international matches but did have all their others) ; South Africa have the CSA Provincial league (which features a number of the current team playing today even); New Zealand have the Ford trophy (which featured any domestic cricketer not involved in their Test/OD tour of Pakistan, including multiple internationals).
So about the only country that doesn't still have a decent 50 over competition, held separately to the franchise competition (and therefore allowing all their top domestic, and sometimes even international, cricketers to compete) IS England.