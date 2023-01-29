15/3 and Woakes in at 7 leaves us in quite a bit of trouble. Somebody did mention SA are in much greater need of the wins than us in this series and its showing.



It is definitely showing the futility of allowing Root to go play T20 franchise cricket for money instead of playing here, and Stokes to "retire" from ODI cricket (whilst still leaving the door open for him to come back for the WC). And obviously YJB is injured. The problem is we have nobody else who would have played significant OD cricket since 2019, thanks to the stupidity of the 16.4 taken priority over the county's List A competition. So all the other alternatives for the batting line up (think Salt, Jacks, Hain, Hales) haven't played a single game of this format in 4 years. The exception really, who nobody has ever considered, is Steve Eskinazi - didn't get picked by any of the franchises, and top scored (and averages 95) last year in the OD Cup