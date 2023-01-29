« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 393530 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15560 on: January 29, 2023, 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 29, 2023, 12:25:39 pm
Is 343 enough? Commentators seem to think this will be the best time to bat, but scoreboard pressure might make them chase too early. Also de Kock might be injured?

What would be enough 400?

The highest successful run chase was 274 on this pitch.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15561 on: January 29, 2023, 01:12:34 pm »
Ok 343 might not be enough.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15562 on: January 29, 2023, 02:45:22 pm »
Not sure about that celebration from scurran. Not as though he's intended to get bavuma out by hanging it out wide so he can flick it back into his own stumps.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15563 on: January 29, 2023, 04:08:47 pm »
Miller is a wonderful finisher isn't he. Was going to make a comment earlier saying it could be close, but miller has done well here to put his foot on the gas. 24 required now from the last 5. And that was almost another no ball - just low enough to not be above the waist
« Last Edit: January 29, 2023, 04:32:10 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15564 on: January 29, 2023, 04:39:29 pm »
they paced that chase brilliantly
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15565 on: January 29, 2023, 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 29, 2023, 04:39:29 pm
they paced that chase brilliantly

Thought our bowling was poor and now its 5 defeats on a row for our one day side I believe.
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15566 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Great start here...on course to be whitewashed.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,927
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15567 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
15/3 and Woakes in at 7 leaves us in quite a bit of trouble. Somebody did mention SA are in much greater need of the wins than us in this series and its showing.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15568 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
one of these 2 teams is highly motivated to win these games and the other is england.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15569 on: Today at 11:51:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:19 am
15/3 and Woakes in at 7 leaves us in quite a bit of trouble. Somebody did mention SA are in much greater need of the wins than us in this series and its showing.

It is definitely showing the futility of allowing Root to go play T20 franchise cricket for money instead of playing here, and Stokes to "retire" from ODI cricket (whilst still leaving the door open for him to come back for the WC).  And obviously YJB is injured.  The problem is we have nobody else who would have played significant OD cricket since 2019, thanks to the stupidity of the 16.4 taken priority over the county's List A competition.  So all the other alternatives for the batting line up (think Salt, Jacks, Hain, Hales) haven't played a single game of this format in 4 years.  The exception really, who nobody has ever considered, is Steve Eskinazi - didn't get picked by any of the franchises, and top scored (and averages 95) last year in the OD Cup
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,927
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15570 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Do other countries play much domestic 50 over cricket these days? Wondering if thats just an England problem. Id assume not given the way everyone is trying to create new domestic T20 (or shorter!) tournaments.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15571 on: Today at 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:57:09 am
Do other countries play much domestic 50 over cricket these days? Wondering if thats just an England problem. Id assume not given the way everyone is trying to create new domestic T20 (or shorter!) tournaments.

Australia have the Marsh Cup, which is a competition featuring all their State sides (and including several Test/ODI/T20 internationals); West Indies have the Super Cup featuring their islands (again, featuring most/all of their international players); India have the Vijay Hazare (which doesn't have many of the international players as they had international matches  but did have all their others) ; South Africa have the CSA Provincial league (which features a number of the current team playing today even); New Zealand have the Ford trophy (which featured any domestic cricketer not involved in their Test/OD tour of Pakistan, including multiple internationals).

So about the only country that doesn't still have a decent 50 over competition, held separately to the franchise competition (and therefore allowing all their top domestic, and sometimes even international, cricketers to compete) IS England. 
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15572 on: Today at 12:19:05 pm »
yeah but they also haven't got a money-grab extra pointless format though have they? so boo to them. or something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 