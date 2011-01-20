England currently playing an ODI in South Africa. The hosts made 298-7 from their fifty overs. England to bat shortly. Sam Curran with 3-39 while Van Der Dussen made a ton.
South Africa almost sleepwalked to that total. Could've easily pushed to 350.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Masala looks a big lad. Three quick wickets and Buttler rattled on the helmet.
Yep hes big all right, and the runs have dried up. Nortjes tache makes him look like an extra from Boogie Nights😜
England 146/1 after 19.3 oversMade another 125 then all out. Talk about shambles.
https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/benson-hedges-cup-1993-491465/surrey-vs-lancashire-1st-round-491476/full-scorecardSurrey 212-1 to 230 all out.
