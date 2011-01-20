« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 392046 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:00:19 pm
England currently playing an ODI in South Africa. The hosts made 298-7 from their fifty overs. England to bat shortly. Sam Curran with 3-39 while Van Der Dussen made a ton.

South Africa almost sleepwalked to that total. Could've easily pushed to 350.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:24:52 pm
South Africa almost sleepwalked to that total. Could've easily pushed to 350.

Yeah, when I saw their score after about 30 overs I thought they were on for well over 300.

Still a decent score but England off to a flier here, 35/0 off 4.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm »
they only made 298? weird. I saw the score a couple of hours ago or so and figured they were onto something pretty daunting.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Masala looks a big lad. Three quick wickets and Buttler rattled on the helmet.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:10:58 pm
Masala looks a big lad. Three quick wickets and Buttler rattled on the helmet.

Yep hes big all right, and the runs have dried up. Nortjes tache makes him look like an extra from Boogie Nights😜
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:16:00 pm
Yep hes big all right, and the runs have dried up. Nortjes tache makes him look like an extra from Boogie Nights😜

Does he look like a Nortje boy?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 06:18:02 pm »
not much batting to come.

I like that they've got a fatty in their team.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 06:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:16:00 pm
Yep hes big all right, and the runs have dried up. Nortjes tache makes him look like an extra from Boogie Nights😜

for some reason he reminds me of the copper in allo allo. good moaning and all that
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 06:58:40 pm »
How the fuck did England fuck that up? So bad.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm »
What the actual fcuk!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Did England think this was a T20 game? They just gave up after 20 overs.......
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm »
that's a collapse
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15532 on: Today at 07:06:14 pm »
A bit dodgy that, IMO. The whole game was weird.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15533 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
 England 146/1 after 19.3 overs

Made another 125 then all out.

Talk about shambles.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15534 on: Today at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:07:16 pm
England 146/1 after 19.3 overs

Made another 125 then all out.

Talk about shambles.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/benson-hedges-cup-1993-491465/surrey-vs-lancashire-1st-round-491476/full-scorecard

Surrey 212-1 to 230 all out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm »
