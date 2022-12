Just enjoy watching leggies bowl in general. I’d go to war to protect Adil Rashid



I agree.It takes balls to bowl leg spin. At any level! But a Test debut?Someone like Rashid has been battered all over the park many times, and it still sometimes happens. But he enters every contest now with the knowledge that he's taken so many vital wickets and turned so many games. A six can be brushed off. Ahmed had no such hinterland over the last 3 days. I can't imagine what he was feeling in that first session when he was clobbered to the boundary a few times. If that were me I'd start to wonder what my teammates were thinking (not good). I'd also start to flatten out the curve and eventually stop the wrist snapping altogether. Even at military medium you can contain some of the damage. With leg spin gone awry there's no end to your misery.Leggies are special.