Really enjoying the tests, pity itís only three.



I think this one could, again, go either way, but the Sky team seem to think the day 4/5 pitch wonít disintegrate as was often the case in the past.



Oh, and as for Yorkyís question as to whether Joe Root can now be considered a true test all-rounder? With batting figures like heís got, can he even be considered a front line batter?😉