Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:55:12 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:36:15 am
I had no idea about rule129.3 regarding the second bail. Been watching for years but I'm still learning new things about this amazing game.

Anyway Babar OUT - run out!

What's the rule?






Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:01:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:55:12 am
What's the rule?

https://twitter.com/SkyCricket/status/1604062950859456513?s=20&t=uHK1a4cc27MROMQJg64t0Q

He knocks 1 bail off with his empty hand, but the 2nd bail doesn't come off until he knocks it off with his other hand that has the ball in it.




voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:06:38 pm
it's always fun seeing someone get bowled by a spinner and stand there totally dumbfounded. even if it is a number 11.


Dree

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 11:45:31 am

Yeah. Leach went for less than two an over in some innings in the WI but now he can get swept for four pretty easily which theyre happy with at the moment. Leachs problem for me is lack of confidence his flight and thus he bowls too flat. Hell get more turn slowing it down a little.

 ;D


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:19:37 pm
presume people have seen this anyway but...

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/cricket/12769748/shane-warne-impressed-with-young-rehan-ahmed



talking of leg spinners, crawley gone to one.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:21:34 pm
This bloke is a fucking wizard



Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:33:47 pm
300 and change is one of them scores thats in the fun zone. Enough runs to keep the opposition in the game but will still need to bat reasonably well to get there.


Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:35:59 pm
Two awful reviews in that short session from Babar - the second one not only pitched outside leg, but despite what Erasmus said to the on-field umpire, there was clear evidence from snicko that Duckett feathered it. Worrying that he missed it.



BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:50:35 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:36:44 am
not if mcgrath and ambrose came back he wouldn't.
Yeah, but thats my point. He played against elite bowlers at every turn; Ambrose, Walsh, McGrath, Donald, Pollock, Wasim, Waqar to name a few. Andrew Strauss averaged 40 plus but Atherton was a superior player in my opinion.


"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:56:54 pm
These shitty pitches with spinners opening the bowling and dominating proceedings is not my idea of a first day in a test.

Nothing better than watching pace bowlers moving and bouncing it around in the first aession and testing the batter's technique. This is nor my cup of tea..

The Aus/SA game has a proper test pitch..



Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 05:47:03 am
Root has had a terrible tour.

