The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15440 on: Today at 11:55:12 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:36:15 am
I had no idea about rule129.3 regarding the second bail. Been watching for years but I'm still learning new things about this amazing game.

Anyway Babar OUT - run out!

What's the rule?
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15441 on: Today at 12:01:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:55:12 am
What's the rule?

https://twitter.com/SkyCricket/status/1604062950859456513?s=20&t=uHK1a4cc27MROMQJg64t0Q

He knocks 1 bail off with his empty hand, but the 2nd bail doesn't come off until he knocks it off with his other hand that has the ball in it.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15442 on: Today at 12:06:38 pm
it's always fun seeing someone get bowled by a spinner and stand there totally dumbfounded. even if it is a number 11.
Dree

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15443 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm
Quote from: Dree on Today at 11:45:31 am

Yeah. Leach went for less than two an over in some innings in the WI but now he can get swept for four pretty easily which theyre happy with at the moment. Leachs problem for me is lack of confidence his flight and thus he bowls too flat. Hell get more turn slowing it down a little.

 ;D
