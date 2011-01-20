They've changed the law now so the on-field soft signal should have no bearing on the third umpire's decision, but I suppose when there's no conclusive evidence either way they still have to go with it.
Yeah, Leach is just mediocre as much as everyone seems to like him. I suspect hell be in the team for a while yet because stokes obviously rates him and the alternatives are no use. Maybe Rehan Ahmed takes it in 5 or 6 years but hes a mile off test level yet.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Have never heard of Ahmed apart from seeing him mentioned on here? Whos he play for?
What's happened to Adil Rashid?
One for Nick. It's from Atherton's column in the Times:"Every prime minister needs a Willie, Margaret Thatcher once said, and every England captain needs a Wood".
Is this a euphemism?
Everything's a euphemism.
Dirty get.
Yeah, good morning Wood.
Ahmed making his debut, makes sense. In for Jimmy, again makes sense.Foakes back in too, for Jacks.
Good to see Ahmed get a crack. We used to often take players on tours and then never even give them a chance. Im not expecting too much from him in this test. Hes 18 and their batting lineup is very good at test level. Good to blood him while theres not a huge amount on the game though.
that isn't true though. they've got a couple of good players but other than that they're very fragile and prone to collapse.
I'm not calling 37 "very good" myself.
Well agree to disagree. Stokes doesnt even average that.
