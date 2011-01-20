Yeah, Leach is just mediocre as much as everyone seems to like him. I suspect hell be in the team for a while yet because stokes obviously rates him and the alternatives are no use. Maybe Rehan Ahmed takes it in 5 or 6 years but hes a mile off test level yet.



Well I for one am glad he is getting his chance he got treated like s**t by last captain basically touring away no games even in spin friendly conditions.He is no world beater but he is the best we have the ECB have pretty much killed spinners in England with hardly any 4 day matches July-August.Ahmed may play the next game Stokes is the type who will play him.