The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 10:10:39 am
Yeah, Leach is just mediocre as much as everyone seems to like him. I suspect hell be in the team for a while yet because stokes obviously rates him and the alternatives are no use. Maybe Rehan Ahmed takes it in 5 or 6 years but hes a mile off test level yet.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 10:16:41 am
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on December 12, 2022, 08:22:09 am
They've changed the law now so the on-field soft signal should have no bearing on the third umpire's decision, but I suppose when there's no conclusive evidence either way they still have to go with it.

Correct and they do a signal just in case DRS doesnt work.

Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 10:21:20 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 12, 2022, 10:10:39 am
Yeah, Leach is just mediocre as much as everyone seems to like him. I suspect hell be in the team for a while yet because stokes obviously rates him and the alternatives are no use. Maybe Rehan Ahmed takes it in 5 or 6 years but hes a mile off test level yet.

Well I for one am glad he is getting his chance he got treated like s**t by last captain basically touring away no games even in spin friendly conditions.

He is no world beater but he is the best we have the ECB have pretty much killed spinners in England with hardly any 4 day matches July-August.

Ahmed may play the next game Stokes is the type who will play him.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 10:44:46 am
Have never heard of Ahmed apart from seeing him mentioned on here? Whos he play for?
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 10:59:12 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 12, 2022, 10:44:46 am
Have never heard of Ahmed apart from seeing him mentioned on here? Whos he play for?

Leicestershire.

He is an England U19 leg spinner highly rated but obviously very raw at the minute.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 11:10:44 am
What's happened to Adil Rashid?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 11:11:56 am
Quote from: Sangria on December 12, 2022, 11:10:44 am
What's happened to Adil Rashid?


white ball only
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 03:13:30 pm
One for Nick. It's from Atherton's column in the Times:

"Every prime minister needs a Willie, Margaret Thatcher once said, and every England captain needs a Wood".
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 03:24:49 pm
Had a late night so by the time I woke it was all over.

Great stuff though, and so gratifying to see new faces do well under the new regime. The power of positive thinking eh? If Klopp were into cricket Im sure hed approve.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 03:40:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 12, 2022, 03:13:30 pm
One for Nick. It's from Atherton's column in the Times:

"Every prime minister needs a Willie, Margaret Thatcher once said, and every England captain needs a Wood".

Is this a euphemism?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 04:24:28 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 12, 2022, 03:40:12 pm
Is this a euphemism?


Everything's a euphemism.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 04:25:35 pm
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 04:26:39 pm
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 12, 2022, 04:28:11 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 12, 2022, 04:25:35 pm
Dirty get.

Good job I didn't say how much I liked it when Wood was stroked through the covers.
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 15, 2022, 07:58:45 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 12, 2022, 07:03:09 am
Yeah, good morning Wood.
I like how they do t encourage you in this thread.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
Ahmed making his debut, makes sense. In for Jimmy, again makes sense.

Foakes back in too, for Jacks.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:45:45 am
Not sure Foakes is long for this side, he just doesnt play the way the rest do. His glove work is outstanding but when Bairstow recovers I doubt Foakes gets a game. Itll be YJB or Pope behind the sticks.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:48:11 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
Ahmed making his debut, makes sense. In for Jimmy, again makes sense.

Foakes back in too, for Jacks.

Interesting. Good luck to Ahmed. Jimmy can rest up with the series won. Given how well our seamers have done will Stokes bowl more (or at all) in this one or is expected to be a soon friendly pitch?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:17:16 am
Good to see Ahmed get a crack. We used to often take players on tours and then never even give them a chance. Im not expecting too much from him in this test. Hes 18 and their batting lineup is very good at test level. Good to blood him while theres not a huge amount on the game though.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:25:47 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:17:16 am
Good to see Ahmed get a crack. We used to often take players on tours and then never even give them a chance. Im not expecting too much from him in this test. Hes 18 and their batting lineup is very good at test level. Good to blood him while theres not a huge amount on the game though.

that isn't true though.

they've got a couple of good players but other than that they're very fragile and prone to collapse.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:38:56 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:25:47 am
that isn't true though.

they've got a couple of good players but other than that they're very fragile and prone to collapse.

Their top 6 all average at least 37. Shakeel is new to the game but has started very well. Ali, Shafique, Imam, Azam, Shakeel and Rizwan is a tough starting point for any bowler. By modern day standards they have a good test batting lineup.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:42:23 am
I'm not calling 37 "very good" myself.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:44:48 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:42:23 am
I'm not calling 37 "very good" myself.

Well agree to disagree. Stokes doesnt even average that.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:46:44 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:44:48 am
Well agree to disagree. Stokes doesnt even average that.

anyone who's ever watched stokes play will tell you he's not an "averages" type of player.

37 is what hussain and atherton averaged over their careers and they themselves wouldn't class themselves as all that great.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:59:50 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
Ahmed making his debut, makes sense. In for Jimmy, again makes sense.

Ahmed will beat Brian Close's record as the youngest ever England player. Poetic justice.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:05:00 am
117-3 England slightly edged that youd think but Azam is in and theyve got a few good players to come.
