The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 10:33:22 am
Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 10:39:13 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 10, 2022, 10:33:22 am
Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.

Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 11:02:37 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 10, 2022, 10:39:13 am
Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?

I think hes probably one of our best players of spin, hence what you said because anything short of a length is basically chin music for him. Not sure Id love him in Australia but he has earned the chance to make it his spot in our summer.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 11:03:49 am
What a daft run out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 12:23:35 pm
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 12:58:56 pm
Very good day for England. Could have wobbled once or twice with the batting but have batted sensibly enough while still ticking along. Agree on Brook, looks a natural.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 03:38:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 10, 2022, 12:23:35 pm
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.

It only seems about 6 months ago when if Root failed, England would inevitably be all out for under 200. Root has hardly contributed in the last few innings yet a mixture of Crawley, Duckett and Brook have all gone massive to take the weight off.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
December 10, 2022, 04:01:29 pm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 05:24:30 am
Well played Harry Brook. Ugly shot from stokes to hole out in the deep. When he gets it wrong its not pretty ;D Think a lead of over 450 is what Id like to feel comfy. This pitch is slow, if you play nicely theres nothing much to fear from the pitch.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 05:54:06 am
Pakistan chasing 354. Thats definitely chasable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 06:23:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:54:06 am
Pakistan chasing 354. Thats definitely chasable.

Just woke up so put TMS on hoping to hear us batlast few went cheaply by the sound of it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 06:23:59 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 06:23:29 am
Just woke up so put TMS on hoping to hear us batlast few went cheaply by the sound of it.

Yeah, think the last 5 wickets for 71.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:04:01 am
What a ball from Robinson! Bowls Babar shouldering arms. Think Jimmy just produced a beauty too. 2 down.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:05:45 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 08:04:01 am
What a ball from Robinson! Bowls Babar shouldering arms. Think Jimmy just produced a beauty too. 2 down.

Terrific🥳

Its brightening the whole winter, this test series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:06:11 am
Good couple of wickets those. Seaming around.

Doesn't matter what language you speak, that look on Babar's face is universal.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:51:27 am
Another beauty, this time from Wood. Not often you see the first three wickets to fall all clean bowled.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:16:16 am
Let's hope that non-review doesn't come back to haunt us
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:31:00 am
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 11:16:16 am
Let's hope that non-review doesn't come back to haunt us

What happened? Would have been out had they reviewed? Saw Jacks shell a caught and bowler chance a while ago too. One wicket changes things again though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:33:35 am
Going to lose this
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:35:18 am
Knew that would work haha
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:42:34 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:31:00 am
What happened? Would have been out had they reviewed? Saw Jacks shell a caught and bowler chance a while ago too. One wicket changes things again though.

Imam with a little tickle down the leg side. Wood and Root were convinced but Stokes didn't go for it. Thankfully didn't cost too many!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:49:40 am
All to play for tomorrow, hard to predict.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:53:25 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:33:35 am
Going to lose this

Nicely bowled. :D

Should be a cracking finish tomorrow. Enjoyable series.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:34:42 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 11:42:34 am
Imam with a little tickle down the leg side. Wood and Root were convinced but Stokes didn't go for it. Thankfully didn't cost too many!

Thats what happens when Stokes let Root talk him into a stupid review for an LBW on Rizwan. Makes people unlikely to trust your instincts next time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 02:14:30 pm
Another squeaker.

Love the interview from Rizwan when he talks about Jimmy's delivery.

And what a bowler Robinson is turning out to be.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 06:58:02 am
Great finish in prospect, although Mark Wood has surely turned the tide in Englands favour now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:03:09 am
Yeah, good morning Wood.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:05:15 am
Joel Wilson loves being involved in a big decision in our favour, doesn't he?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:08:01 am
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 07:05:15 am
Joel Wilson loves being involved in a big decision in our favour, doesn't he?

That wasnt out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:16:58 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:08:01 am
That wasnt out.

The camera always makes it look like it's touched the ground. Don't think there was enough evidence either way to conclusively prove it, so he stayed with the on-field decision.
