Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.
