The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:33:22 am
Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:39:13 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:33:22 am
Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.

Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:02:37 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:39:13 am
Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?

I think hes probably one of our best players of spin, hence what you said because anything short of a length is basically chin music for him. Not sure Id love him in Australia but he has earned the chance to make it his spot in our summer.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:03:49 am
What a daft run out.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:23:35 pm
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:58:56 pm
Very good day for England. Could have wobbled once or twice with the batting but have batted sensibly enough while still ticking along. Agree on Brook, looks a natural.
BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 03:38:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:23:35 pm
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.

It only seems about 6 months ago when if Root failed, England would inevitably be all out for under 200. Root has hardly contributed in the last few innings yet a mixture of Crawley, Duckett and Brook have all gone massive to take the weight off.
sinnermichael

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 05:24:30 am
Well played Harry Brook. Ugly shot from stokes to hole out in the deep. When he gets it wrong its not pretty ;D Think a lead of over 450 is what Id like to feel comfy. This pitch is slow, if you play nicely theres nothing much to fear from the pitch.
