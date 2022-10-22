« previous next »
spen71

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 05:35:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:28:01 am
Crawling along this morning.

Only 4 an over.  Terrible 😂
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 06:57:10 am
Aleem isnt having his finest morning. Both decisions originally given in englands favour but reviewed and overturned. Good use of them from Babar.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 07:13:46 am
4 down. Starts for Duckett and Pope but could have done with someone kicking on. Their leggie has all 4 on his debut!
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 07:15:09 am
With Wood in our batting lineup isnt as lengthy either. Stokes, Brook and Jacks need to do some damage.
BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 07:21:08 am
Brook gone
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:06:31 am
Yorkshire engine room is chuffin broken. I cant spake.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:13:18 am
stuart broad going for the full public schoolboy look today.
Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:41:22 am
What's a good score on this pitch then?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 08:44:16 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:41:22 am
What's a good score on this pitch then?

700
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:04:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:41:22 am
What's a good score on this pitch then?

Not sure but I suspect were a fair bit short of it. Very impressive day-boo but on TMS theyre giving the credit to him rather than the pitch being a minefield. Is that about right?
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:09:48 am
Jacks looks plumb here. Hes got all 7. Can he get 10?!
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:26:08 am
Leach :lmao

Bowled reverse sweeping first ball. 245/9. Other leggie on a hat trick.

Theyve gone for a very soon heavy line up.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:26:22 am
leach tries a reverse sweep first ball and misses it completely.

people will moan but this is what this team will do.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:28:36 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:26:22 am
leach tries a reverse sweep first ball and misses it completely.

people will moan but this is what this team will do.

Wasnt expecting him to make a useful 50 so wont do too much damage. Needed one of the set men to kick in a bit really. Feels light, but you never know.

Game has moved on quickly though, fair to say well be getting a result in this match.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:41:13 am
36 for the last wicket. Useful hitting from Wood. 281 all out.
Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:42:05 am
That was a bit brainless by Anderson there . Just see the over out and let Wood continue to hit out
cricketrocks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:42:47 am
Brainless from Anderson and Leach. There has to be room for playing for your more talented partner, whatever the team style. Not a bad score, though, with 7 bowling options for Stokes to choose from.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:45:07 am
all out for 281.

people can have whatever thoughts they like about the way this team plays, because whatever they are they'll eventually be provided "right" at some point. it's going to be highs and lows
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:49:37 am
281 isn't a great score, but the pitch is clearly doing a bit more than last week (not hard) - and its not like we've been skitted out for double figures...
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:51:38 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:45:07 am
all out for 281.

people can have whatever thoughts they like about the way this team plays, because whatever they are they'll eventually be provided "right" at some point. it's going to be highs and lows

True.

Can see what people are saying though you should play for your partner if he us set.

Coming in first ball and reverse sweeping when its not your game is stupid.

We'll know if 281 is a good score soon enough it might be you never know.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:54:07 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:13:18 am
stuart broad going for the full public schoolboy look today.

Earnest young vicar Id say.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 09:54:56 am
Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:05:18 am
This is perhaps hopelessly naive because i don't know a huge amount about cricket but you'll always be able to quibble with individual shot selection and there's room for questioning shots on the basis of 'game stat' as it were you're (just in, your partner is on fire etc) but it does rather miss the point that when you're committed to playing as we are aggression will sometimes tip over into recklessness. The problem is that it goes the other way too and aggression can tip over into timidity. They'd rather fall off the horse one way than the other, which seems reasonable to me.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:11:29 am
Jimmy!
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:11:43 am
Thats Ben Stokes as a player, so hardly a shock thats how the team plays when he's captain.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
the best thing about the stump mics is that you can hear someone nick it even when you're not looking at the screen.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:34:10 am
Babar is seriously high class in these conditions. He only averages 85 in Pakistan though.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:50:56 am
8 overs short when its been mostly spin bowled

How do they solve this in Pakistan ??
rawcusk8

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:56:00 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:34:10 am
Babar is seriously high class in these conditions. He only averages 85 in Pakistan though.
Hes brilliant isnt he?! A joy to watch in the longer formats, still think theres a case to be made about him not opening in the T20s but thats a chat for another day.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm
Only just watching the highlights. Always good to see a new leggy doing his stuff, but why always v England?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 08:06:31 am
Yorkshire engine room is chuffin broken. I cant spake.

 ;D

Get Buttler back!

Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 02:08:20 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:51:38 am
True.

Can see what people are saying though you should play for your partner if he us set.

Coming in first ball and reverse sweeping when its not your game is stupid.


I think with this approach they have to let the batsmen come in and start aggressively, but there should definitely be a bit more thought on the part of tailenders if the person at the other end is much more useful with the bat than them.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:10:15 am
Ive always said, Leach just needs the right conditions.
Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:19:24 am
Great morning for England so far. Good to see Leach taking a few
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 07:39:52 am
Lead of 79. Clearly going to get trickier to bat and Abar will likely be a handful. Think this is one where the aggressive approach will be the way to go as long as one or two of them come off! 200 or more would set a very tricky target by the look of things.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 08:28:04 am
Or we could run ourselves out early.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 08:40:50 am
Jacks promoted up to 3 (need to get a wriggle on!). Bowled in Abars first over.
Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 09:20:34 am
All very sensible for England so far in terms of how fast were scoring. Which given the time left on the game makes a lot of sense. Still ticking along though. Shame about giving away a couple of wickets mind.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 09:41:03 am
Cracking catch, Root goes sweeping Abrar.
Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 09:42:52 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:41:03 am
Cracking catch, Root goes sweeping Abrar.

Indeed, amazing reactions
