This is perhaps hopelessly naive because i don't know a huge amount about cricket but you'll always be able to quibble with individual shot selection and there's room for questioning shots on the basis of 'game stat' as it were you're (just in, your partner is on fire etc) but it does rather miss the point that when you're committed to playing as we are aggression will sometimes tip over into recklessness. The problem is that it goes the other way too and aggression can tip over into timidity. They'd rather fall off the horse one way than the other, which seems reasonable to me.