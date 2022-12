Every single positive aspect of England's general play in the last 8 or so years, in ODIs and tests, has come from lessons dealt to/learnt from or by the New Zealand team or New Zealanders. You're welcome but also, we are going to have to take McCullum back.



I'd also credit Australia. Maybe it's because the Ashes series get more attention than test series against New Zealand but Australia taking the game to and away from England with positive play and decisions in test matches has been going on for a long time.There was a general mismatch in ability but Australian captains never seemed to miss an opportunity to turn the screw and make sure that mismatch counted. That and Gilchrist going at not far off a run a ball throughout his test career.Hopefully we can keep Baz for many years