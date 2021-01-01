« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 372604 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #15160 on: Today at 06:01:28 am »
Going to have to make mistakes to get out on these roads in Pakistan. Australia toiled like mad trying to take 20 wickets a test when they visited.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 