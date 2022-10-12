« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 10:53:51 am
Seems a good score. Especially when you consider before today the highest T20 international score there was 161 albeit across only 6 innings there.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 10:54:02 am
malan was always going to be better in australia. he always has been.

Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 11:39:00 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on October 12, 2022, 10:51:27 am
Another failure for Stokes...

In 11 years of playing T20 internationals he's never made a 50 and only made it into the 40s twice.

There's his T20 death bowling under pressure... what could go wrong...?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 12:03:32 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 12, 2022, 11:39:00 am
There's his T20 death bowling under pressure... what could go wrong...?

Oof, might be worth picking him for his outfielding though. Outstanding there to save 4 runs.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 12:27:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 12, 2022, 12:03:32 pm
Oof, might be worth picking him for his outfielding though. Outstanding there to save 4 runs.

That was ridiculous. We've been very good in the field so far.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 12:51:09 pm
Outstanding from Sam Curran. Always looks like he could be hittable but mixed things up very well.

Him or Malan man of the match? Guess we wouldnt have been in that position without his runs. Good win.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 01:55:22 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 12, 2022, 11:39:00 am
There's his T20 death bowling under pressure... what could go wrong...?

Quite. Could be worse. Could be Glen Maxwell with scores of 1, 0, 6, 0, 1 and 8 in his last 6 knocks...
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 02:48:49 pm
England have named their Test squad for the Pakistan tour. Main talking points:

- Alex Lees has been dropped (could he feel unlucky?)
- Keaton Jennings has been called up (had a great summer and a good record in Asia)
- Liam Livingstone has been called up (WTF! Hadnt played a red ball game this year)
- Will Jacks called up (he and Livingstone both billed as spinning all rounders)
- No Matt Parkinson or any second spinner behind Leach
- Mark Wood is in the squad (yay)

England: Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks & Keaton Jennings in squad for Pakistan Tests
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 02:55:03 pm
Lees didn't get a central contact so that's not a surprise.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 02:56:09 pm
Lees can count himself lucky he got so many goes. Writing was on the wall when they didnt give him a contract. Livingstone is a farce.
amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
Pakistan have also named their squad.

Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Haris Rauf
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 12, 2022, 03:02:13 pm
Quote from: amir87 on October 12, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
Pakistan have also named their squad.

Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Haris Rauf

:D

Must have missed that Lees contract news. Wasnt arguing strongly in favour is his inclusion, just that has he done any less than Crawley. Either way, some interesting picks. Lack of quality spin could be our undoing youd think.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 13, 2022, 08:02:39 am
Quote from: amir87 on October 12, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
Pakistan have also named their squad.

Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Haris Rauf

:lmao nice one

Livingstone is probably just there to carry the water bottles I think.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 13, 2022, 08:48:49 am
Livingstone is a choice

I guess they wanted Ali and saw him as offering a similarish attacking batter/second spinner option
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:22:53 am
England 73/2 after 9.4 overs

Match reduced to 12 overs each due to rain
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:27:11 am
team batting 2nd always seems to have a massive advantage in these situations.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:42:30 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 14, 2022, 11:27:11 am
team batting 2nd always seems to have a massive advantage in these situations.

They adjust the score up apparently which is a bit fairer given they started assuming it would be a 20 over game. But yeah, with wickets in hand the side batting second can just keep swinging. Apparently pretty bad weather in the east of Australia at the moment so we could see a few rain affected games at the World Cup.

Buttler is so consistent at the top of the order these days.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:42:44 am
112 is the total England get. But will get rounded up to about 130ish.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:48:31 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on October 14, 2022, 11:42:44 am
112 is the total England get. But will get rounded up to about 130ish.

Why?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:50:54 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 14, 2022, 11:48:31 am
Why?

To annoy you.

Because the rain came after about 7 overs so for over half the innings England thought theyd have 20 overs. If theyd known from the start it was a 12 over game theyd presumably have gone out harder. Not sure how exactly they calculate these things but I think its a fairer way of doing things.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:52:43 am
Finch gone first ball lol
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:53:32 am
Marsh gone second ball lol

Woakes on hat trick
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:54:12 am
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 11:55:45 am
Cracking start from the Wizard.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 12:25:17 pm
Raining again.

7 balls short of the number we need for it to be a game.

Australia miles behind the rate but no result looks the most likely result now.
bradders1011

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 07:20:49 pm
Delighted for Jennings getting another go at it - he's been in incredible form for Lancs this year.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 10:17:44 pm
On the central contracts.

Is Archer at this stage a case of throwing good money after bad? Hes a sensational talent - but there doesnt seem to be any evidence hes likely to be a regular and has any potential of getting and staying fit? Even if he does - whether he can get to the pace and potential he showed feels questionable
bradders1011

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 14, 2022, 10:29:54 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 14, 2022, 10:17:44 pm
On the central contracts.

Is Archer at this stage a case of throwing good money after bad? Hes a sensational talent - but there doesnt seem to be any evidence hes likely to be a regular and has any potential of getting and staying fit? Even if he does - whether he can get to the pace and potential he showed feels questionable

In the olden days (10 years ago) he'd have gone and got his mojo back in First Class somewhere but these days he'll be playing for the Thimpu Tigers in the Bhutan Premier League for a few million instead.

A real shame, I remember being in Australia for the 17/18 Ashes when he was tearing it up in the BBL and we all knew we had a star on our hands when he was eligible.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 15, 2022, 03:30:19 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 14, 2022, 10:17:44 pm
On the central contracts.

Is Archer at this stage a case of throwing good money after bad? Hes a sensational talent - but there doesnt seem to be any evidence hes likely to be a regular and has any potential of getting and staying fit? Even if he does - whether he can get to the pace and potential he showed feels questionable

By giving him a contract they decide pretty much when he does and doesn't play.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 17, 2022, 12:25:40 pm
Impressive demolition of Pakistan in the warm-up just now without Buttler even batting. Looks like we might have found our groove at just the right time. Final piece of the puzzle is for them to realise that Chris Jordan is a liability these days and play Woakes instead!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 17, 2022, 12:32:40 pm
Think I was posting in the wrong thread. Impressive win. Interesting sending Stokes in for the Powerplay and he did well. Brook looks quality almost every time he bats.

Will be interesting to see what the starting 11 is for the first game. So many options.

Think Id go with:

Buttler
Hales
Malan
Stokes
Brook
Moeen
Curran
Woakes
Rashid
Wood
Topley

Have I forgotten anyone obvious? I think Livingstone probably will play, maybe at the expense of a bowling all rounder (Curran or Woakes) but think having plenty of strong bowling options would be good.
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 17, 2022, 12:33:18 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on October 17, 2022, 12:25:40 pm
Impressive demolition of Pakistan in the warm-up just now without Buttler even batting. Looks like we might have found our groove at just the right time. Final piece of the puzzle is for them to realise that Chris Jordan is a liability these days and play Woakes instead!

I know a lot of Aussie pitches are good, firm bouncy ones and if that stays true throughout the tournament then you have to feel England deserve to be strong favourites. If the wicket is a 180-200 wicket for the opposition then England will always feel they'll chase that down, and if they bat first on a wicket like that they fancy themselves to post a massive score to put it out of reach.

England coming unstuck on slower, tacky wickets could be their downfall simply because they might not adjust and not post a big enough number or lose too many wickets in a chase by being too aggressive. The rest of the sides in the competition don't fill me with too much confidence, although Australia do have a very good side with match winners and they are on home soil. I could perhaps see South Africa going close if it clicks for them but will they handle the pressure?
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 28, 2022, 11:50:50 am
Random email this morning - apparently the ballot for Ashes tickets at Headingley didn't sell out in the first round, so having turned down the chance to pay £100 to watch England vs Ireland (too painful after this week) got tickets for Day 4 of the Ashes next year...

(The chances of England vs Australia MAKING day 4 perhaps optimistic mind...)
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
October 28, 2022, 12:20:37 pm
I'm going to enter the lord's ballot to finally bother going to a game there. Probably day 3.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
November 28, 2022, 01:11:12 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 28, 2022, 11:50:50 am
Random email this morning - apparently the ballot for Ashes tickets at Headingley didn't sell out in the first round, so having turned down the chance to pay £100 to watch England vs Ireland (too painful after this week) got tickets for Day 4 of the Ashes next year...

(The chances of England vs Australia MAKING day 4 perhaps optimistic mind...)

Saw there were a few tickets left for day 3 at Edgbaston (had picked up some day 5 tickets, but that feels optimistic!), then saw they wanted £135 quid for them. I know everything's getting more expensive, but that's an absolutely outrageous hike.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
November 28, 2022, 01:35:37 pm
the lord's ballot only allowed you to buy 2 tickets so I fucked it off.

which edgbaston stand was £135?
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
November 28, 2022, 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 28, 2022, 01:35:37 pm
the lord's ballot only allowed you to buy 2 tickets so I fucked it off.

which edgbaston stand was £135?

I looked at The Hollies stand previously it was about £125-135 complete rip off.

Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
November 28, 2022, 04:29:45 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 28, 2022, 01:35:37 pm
the lord's ballot only allowed you to buy 2 tickets so I fucked it off.

which edgbaston stand was £135?

RES Wyatt I think, but yeah the Hollies was only £10 cheaper. Absolutely nuts.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 05:52:49 am
Why are they wearing white if this is a T20?! ;D
Offline Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #15159 on: Today at 05:57:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:52:49 am
Why are they wearing white if this is a T20?! ;D


Very entertaining batting.
I recall listening to Chris Tavare bat all day in India for 35 in 1981.
Really love how these two are playing.
