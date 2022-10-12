Impressive demolition of Pakistan in the warm-up just now without Buttler even batting. Looks like we might have found our groove at just the right time. Final piece of the puzzle is for them to realise that Chris Jordan is a liability these days and play Woakes instead!



I know a lot of Aussie pitches are good, firm bouncy ones and if that stays true throughout the tournament then you have to feel England deserve to be strong favourites. If the wicket is a 180-200 wicket for the opposition then England will always feel they'll chase that down, and if they bat first on a wicket like that they fancy themselves to post a massive score to put it out of reach.England coming unstuck on slower, tacky wickets could be their downfall simply because they might not adjust and not post a big enough number or lose too many wickets in a chase by being too aggressive. The rest of the sides in the competition don't fill me with too much confidence, although Australia do have a very good side with match winners and they are on home soil. I could perhaps see South Africa going close if it clicks for them but will they handle the pressure?