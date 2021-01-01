« previous next »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm
David Willey is so crap. Hes not close to being good enough with bat or ball. Get rid.

So youre saying you want to get rid of Willey, Gerry?
Wheres Jordan?

Yesyesnear Iran, or with a new fella. I know, Nick.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm
Wheres Jordan?

Yesyesnear Iran, or with a new fella. I know, Nick.
injured
These 2 are absolutely top class.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:05:24 pm
These 2 are absolutely top class.

Yep, but the rest are tail-enders.
Babar is the best in the world. He should be considered one of the best ever when he retires. There is nobody in the world who is so good at all formats. Kohli used to be but hes gone at the game now.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm
Babar is the best in the world. He should be considered one of the best ever when he retires. There is nobody in the world who is so good at all formats. Kohli used to be but hes gone at the game now.

He had a very poor Asia cup by his standards so good to see him get his form back.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm
He had a very poor Asia cup by his standards so good to see him get his form back.

7 innings without a half century I think they said. Thats barren by his standards. I still love him :D
this is the problem with the england t20 side (and has been for a while); the bowling.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
this is the problem with the england t20 side (and has been for a while); the bowling.

Indeed. Losing a close game, or at least looking like they're fighting - I can handle that. This has been an epically horrific bowling display.
That said, just some glorious batting from Babar and Rizwan. Now it's a best of 5 series.
Not that I know what our first choice side is but I cant imagine Dawson, Wood and one of Curran or Willey will play the bulk of World Cup games. Dont know much about Rizwan but two very good batsmen made it look easy which can happen if you dont take wickets.

Not a disaster. Does it just mean we should stick to chasing and back our batters to chase most totals down?
Im sure hes a nice lad and hes a decent country player but it never  ceases to amaze me how Sam Curran gets a game foe either the one day or Test sidesThankfully it looks like he wont play Test cricket again
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:20:35 pm
Not that I know what our first choice side is but I cant imagine Dawson, Wood and one of Curran or Willey will play the bulk of World Cup games. Dont know much about Rizwan but two very good batsmen made it look easy which can happen if you dont take wickets.

Not a disaster. Does it just mean we should stick to chasing and back our batters to chase most totals down?

The whole selection of this squad is bizarre - no Roy (dropped but I still dson't understand why?) no Livingstone (automatic first pick for the World Cup), Stokes (probably ditto), Jordan (ditto if fit), Mark Wood (picking Luke Wood instead for this tour), and then resting Buttler/Topley/Gleeson (of whom all 3 probably start) whom are at least in the squad.  Unfortunately Bairstow is injured for this and the WC as you'd expect him to be first choice - you'd probably go with a line up something like  Salt/YJB/Buttler/Malan/Livingstone/Ali/Stokes/Curran/Rashid/Jordan/Topley - of those, 5 played the first 2 matches.  Also, let's not forget the *absolute dolly* Hales dropped when Rizwan was 23 off 12 - the Pakistan middle order are very poor, and it could have been a different story had the catch been taken.
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
Im sure hes a nice lad and hes a decent country player but it never  ceases to amaze me how Sam Curran gets a game foe either the one day or Test sidesThankfully it looks like he wont play Test cricket again

He is miles better in ODI/T20 than a few of the bowlers we use (especially the massively over rated Willey) and can hold the bat.  His record is also much better than you suggest - in the Test side, for instance - he averages 25 with the bat and 35 with the ball - not actgually that bad for a player who who is more a limited over player.  If you compare him to other all rounders from the past and present who got 20+ games - Flintoff for instance only averaged 31 with the bat and 33 with the ball, and many consider him one of our greatest ever; Moeen Ali averaged 28 with the bat and 37 with the ball (and played 64 games!); Woakes 28 with the baty and 31 with the ball - none of those are that that much better records
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:40:09 am
The whole selection of this squad is bizarre - no Roy (dropped but I still dson't understand why?) no Livingstone (automatic first pick for the World Cup), Stokes (probably ditto), Jordan (ditto if fit), Mark Wood (picking Luke Wood instead for this tour), and then resting Buttler/Topley/Gleeson (of whom all 3 probably start) whom are at least in the squad.  Unfortunately Bairstow is injured for this and the WC as you'd expect him to be first choice - you'd probably go with a line up something like  Salt/YJB/Buttler/Malan/Livingstone/Ali/Stokes/Curran/Rashid/Jordan/Topley - of those, 5 played the first 2 matches.  Also, let's not forget the *absolute dolly* Hales dropped when Rizwan was 23 off 12 - the Pakistan middle order are very poor, and it could have been a different story had the catch been taken.

Roy got dropped simply because he didn't score any runs. He wasn't scoring any runs in the england team then went to the 100 and didn't score any runs there either.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:40:09 am
The whole selection of this squad is bizarre - no Roy (dropped but I still dson't understand why?) no Livingstone (automatic first pick for the World Cup), Stokes (probably ditto), Jordan (ditto if fit), Mark Wood (picking Luke Wood instead for this tour), and then resting Buttler/Topley/Gleeson (of whom all 3 probably start) whom are at least in the squad.  Unfortunately Bairstow is injured for this and the WC as you'd expect him to be first choice - you'd probably go with a line up something like  Salt/YJB/Buttler/Malan/Livingstone/Ali/Stokes/Curran/Rashid/Jordan/Topley - of those, 5 played the first 2 matches.  Also, let's not forget the *absolute dolly* Hales dropped when Rizwan was 23 off 12 - the Pakistan middle order are very poor, and it could have been a different story had the catch been taken.

Roy - In terrible form, picking him would make no sense.
Livingstone - Injury concern, don't want to risk anything with world cup coming up
Buttler - Injury concern, don't want to risk anything with world cup coming up
Stokes - Just played a full summer of test cricket, give him some time off before world cup
Jordan - Picked up a toe injury in August, no point risking it
Wood - Just coming back from surgery, won't be able to play all 7 matches.
Topley/Gleeson - Players can't play every game on this tour. It's a chance for others to impress and work their way in to squad. Yesterday we went with an extra spinner.

7 matches to be played in this little tour in what is effectively a warm up for the World Cup. Not the end of the world Pakistans openers put on a show and won by one over. Good to see some others get a chance and know we do have depth.
Today is massive for England. Just to find parity after such a reverse, would suffice.
Duckett and Brook going well here. Wicket coming
Im glad they stopped cutting off the nose with Duckett. Hes a class player and more than deserved another crack. Brook can really play as well.
If the ball gets stuck in the grill like that, and you run to the boundary. What would be given
