Been out most of the day, just switched on; looks like it could go either way - despite what the Sky pundits are suggesting. Englandís attack is good, but in the recent past, opposition tails have tended to wag. If England are left with, say, 160ish to win, I could see this Saffer attack skittling them out.



I think in a low scoring game, batting last might just be preferable. One good partnership could make a big dent in it. Given we canít expect the openers to hang around for long I hope they just go out and try and play a few shots. Even a quick 30 could get the momentum firmly in Englandís favour.This is all assuming theyíre not chasing more than about 160 by the way. And hopefully itíll be a few less than that.