Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022

voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 10:53:11 am
There will not be an extra day because SA refused so we have a 3 day test to get a result in the series. I feel cricket has done the right thing as sport is a very unifying  thing and helps people come together in times of difficulty.

they've got to go home, which is fair enough.

but yes it's right for the game to be on. black armbands, minute's silence, anthems as there should be but the game should be on.
scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
they've got to go home, which is fair enough.

but yes it's right for the game to be on. black armbands, minute's silence, anthems as there should be but the game should be on.

just a shame that the FA PL in this country could not allow football fans the opportunity to play their respects to the Queen with the rest of the nation. Just like like the cricket I am sure it would have been wholly respected. A missed opportunity to play professional football and yet be respectful to recent events. History will not look back on it well.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:43 am by scouseman
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 am
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 11:00:40 am
just a shame that the FA PL in this country could not allow football fans the opportunity to play their respects to the Queen with the rest of the nation. Just like like the cricket I am sure it would have been wholly respected.

I agree, it's a farce. football should be going ahead.
stevied

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 11:02:22 am
Powerful tribute by England cricket
scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 am
speed test cricket could catch on you know. SA 7-2
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:28 am by scouseman
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14885 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 am
Ollie Robinson making it talk;21-3
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14886 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 am
SA playing like that plane home is booked for tomorrow.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14887 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 am
Robinson bowls a superb length.
scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14888 on: Yesterday at 11:50:07 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:32:55 am
SA playing like that plane home is booked for tomorrow.

it might be today mate at this rate 31-4
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14889 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 am
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 11:50:07 am
it might be today mate at this rate 31-4

Make that 5
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14890 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 am
if they're all out before lunch can we stick them in again?
scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14891 on: Yesterday at 12:11:41 pm
as bumble would say "start the car" SA 36-6
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14892 on: Yesterday at 12:12:43 pm
3 days feels a bit long for this one!
scouseman

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14893 on: Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:12:43 pm
3 days feels a bit long for this one!

you know the old saying mate lets make judgement once both teams have batted once.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:17:53 pm by scouseman
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14894 on: Yesterday at 12:27:45 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm
you know the old saying mate lets make judgement once both teams have batted once.

Some of us cant wait until 3pm.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14895 on: Yesterday at 12:43:14 pm
Will miss Broadys wasted reviews when he finally calls it a day😏
Persephone

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14896 on: Yesterday at 01:48:50 pm
I was wrong, England should take the next 2 days in mourning for the Queen!

We've started as well as I thought we would.  :o
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14897 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
Broad gets Zondo caught, but how the LBW shout was given out, I have no idea.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14898 on: Yesterday at 02:02:06 pm
leach's running style makes me laugh.
Bangin Them In

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14899 on: Yesterday at 02:46:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:27:45 pm
Some of us cant wait until 3pm.
Underrated prediction
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14900 on: Yesterday at 03:01:22 pm
With the Saffers attack and Englands erratic batting, you wouldnt bet on a draw, notwithstanding the reduction to three days.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
I appear to have overlooked just how shit Lees is for too long. Worst opening partnership England will ever have.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14902 on: Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:13:53 pm
I appear to have overlooked just how shit Lees is for too long. Worst opening partnership England will ever have.

It was a big gate the ball found.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14903 on: Yesterday at 03:16:01 pm
lees might be better if he stopped squinting all the time. get some specs or something.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14904 on: Yesterday at 03:41:27 pm
Not sure if the shot or the review was the worst part of the latest Crawley fiasco.
El Lobo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14905 on: Yesterday at 03:58:43 pm
Not much more you can say of Crawley anymore is there, just take the poor bloke out of the team
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14906 on: Yesterday at 04:09:38 pm
the last home test match is always a little bit of a sad affair really, as it means no more test matches here for months. on this occasion however it does mean no more crawley on my telly getting himself out. silver linings.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14907 on: Yesterday at 05:32:25 pm
Oh dear Yorky.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14908 on: Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm
England 5 down with 120 odd on the board. Foakes comes to the wicket with Broad in next. Saffers could still win this from here, particularly if Rabada gets his radar right.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14909 on: Yesterday at 05:56:14 pm
I reckon he could average 40+ if he learned to get out of his own way.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14910 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm
England 5 down with 120 odd on the board. Foakes comes to the wicket with Broad in next. Saffers could still win this from here, particularly if Rabada gets his radar right.

30 odd for 6 and in with a reasonable chance of winning. Funny old game.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14911 on: Yesterday at 06:00:07 pm
they'd have scored more runs between them if they'd played a t20 instead.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14912 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
Its all fun. But this is pretty crap from both sides isnt it
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14913 on: Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
Its all fun. But this is pretty crap from both sides isnt it

Woeful! Australia will have us in toast with their bowling line up.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14914 on: Yesterday at 06:45:15 pm
butcher talking sense about stokes
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14915 on: Yesterday at 08:15:20 pm
Did someone only day two drinks at a time? Hour is that a math of respect!
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14916 on: Today at 10:25:04 am »
Looking forward to today. South Africa can't bat as bad again. No rain forecast for the rest of the test.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14917 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Why is this shit going ahead when the footy is off?
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14918 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:57:14 am
Why is this shit going ahead when the footy is off?

because the fa are a bunch of nobheads.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14919 on: Today at 11:08:59 am »
Oh good. Andys found the cricket thread.
