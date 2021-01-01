« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:56:19 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:53:11 am
There will not be an extra day because SA refused so we have a 3 day test to get a result in the series. I feel cricket has done the right thing as sport is a very unifying  thing and helps people come together in times of difficulty.

they've got to go home, which is fair enough.

but yes it's right for the game to be on. black armbands, minute's silence, anthems as there should be but the game should be on.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:00:40 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:56:19 am
they've got to go home, which is fair enough.

but yes it's right for the game to be on. black armbands, minute's silence, anthems as there should be but the game should be on.

just a shame that the FA PL in this country could not allow football fans the opportunity to play their respects to the Queen with the rest of the nation. Just like like the cricket I am sure it would have been wholly respected. A missed opportunity to play professional football and yet be respectful to recent events. History will not look back on it well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:02:02 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:00:40 am
just a shame that the FA PL in this country could not allow football fans the opportunity to play their respects to the Queen with the rest of the nation. Just like like the cricket I am sure it would have been wholly respected.

I agree, it's a farce. football should be going ahead.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:02:22 am
Powerful tribute by England cricket
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:16:47 am
speed test cricket could catch on you know. SA 7-2
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:32:18 am
Ollie Robinson making it talk;21-3
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:32:55 am
SA playing like that plane home is booked for tomorrow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:39:51 am
Robinson bowls a superb length.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:50:07 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:32:55 am
SA playing like that plane home is booked for tomorrow.

it might be today mate at this rate 31-4
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:52:11 am
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:50:07 am
it might be today mate at this rate 31-4

Make that 5
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:53:09 am
if they're all out before lunch can we stick them in again?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 12:11:41 pm
as bumble would say "start the car" SA 36-6
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 12:12:43 pm
3 days feels a bit long for this one!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 12:13:57 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:12:43 pm
3 days feels a bit long for this one!

you know the old saying mate lets make judgement once both teams have batted once.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 12:27:45 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:13:57 pm
you know the old saying mate lets make judgement once both teams have batted once.

Some of us cant wait until 3pm.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 12:43:14 pm
Will miss Broadys wasted reviews when he finally calls it a day😏
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 01:48:50 pm
I was wrong, England should take the next 2 days in mourning for the Queen!

We've started as well as I thought we would.  :o
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 01:51:10 pm
Broad gets Zondo caught, but how the LBW shout was given out, I have no idea.
