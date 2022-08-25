Ive been at work all day
And England arent out yet
.Wtf?!
Crosby Nick never fails.
In other news, Lancs just chased down 338 to beat Notts in the QF of the one day cup.
Been some big totals chased in that competition this season. Some of the places theyre playing at though dont have SCG size boundaries. I dont remember ever seeing Blackpool cricket ground but cant imagine its more than a chip shot for some of these boys. Oh and Notts have crap bowlers.
With this attack, 150 is looking a decent score for the Saffers😜
Worst decision youll ever see. Couldve driven a bus through bat and ball
This will be over by about 5.00 today
Might be noon tomorrow instead
Another great day to add to the list!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Robinson is miles better than Potts. Just not enough runs in South Africa youd think. Even in the first test they didnt put on a massive score.
