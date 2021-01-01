« previous next »
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14760 on: Today at 02:09:30 pm »
Plumber than plumb.
Logged


Online FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14761 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
And another for Jimmy
Logged

Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
Jimmy on a hat-trick😁
Logged


Offline CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 02:51:26 pm »
Verreynne gone now. Cracking bowling from Broad.

108/8
Logged


Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
I know the suns out and the ball is 50 overs old, but Englands opponents tail wagging is, as Tom Jones might say, not unusual.
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:40:55 pm
I know the suns out and the ball is 50 overs old, but Englands opponents tail wagging is, as Tom Jones might say, not unusual.

Its one thing when it happens in Australia or India, but disappointing when it happens on the Green green grass of home pitches.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Its one thing when it happens in Australia or India, but disappointing when it happens on the Green green grass of home pitches.

My my my😁
Logged


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:40:55 pm
I know the suns out and the ball is 50 overs old, but Englands opponents tail wagging is, as Tom Jones might say, not unusual.
Why, why, WHY are England bowling short to tail enders?
*mariachi trumpet blares*

Ah shit lads, you've ruined my post with that wicket.
Logged




Online FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Shite
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Just surprised its not the other fella.

Slightly. Lees is not up to scratch either.
Logged


Offline CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 04:38:07 pm »
Good ball. No footwork though.

5-1
Logged


Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:37:27 pm
Just surprised its not the other fella.

Slightly. Lees is not up to scratch either.

Yup. He's getting a bit of a free pass because of how bad Crawley's been, but he's only averaging 27 since Stokes took over.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14772 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Great ball that was. This trio of fast bowlers are really something.

Pope gone 34/2
Logged


Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14773 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm »
With this attack, 150 is looking a decent score for the Saffers😜
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14774 on: Today at 05:37:20 pm »
How long til Bairstow is bowled?

Bit harsh to say Root is having a poor run, he cant do it every innings but feels that by his high standards he hasnt scored a century for about 3 games!
Logged

Offline Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14775 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm »
I've missed pretty much the entire day of play. Rubbish SA batting, great English bowling or difficult conditions to bat?

13 wickets would suggest its been hard out there
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14776 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:45:51 pm
I've missed pretty much the entire day of play. Rubbish SA batting, great English bowling or difficult conditions to bat?

13 wickets would suggest its been hard out there

neither side can bat but have got decent bowlers.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14777 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
to be fair in terms of the game, 111-3 is not bad.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14778 on: Today at 06:48:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:33:40 pm
to be fair in terms of the game, 111-3 is not bad.

Need to try and make it count. At a minimum need to get into the 200s and get a big lead, not just a handy one. But given no one would be surprised if we lost a couple of early ones tomorrow, any lead isnt a given yet.

No one else will do Ill give Crawley some credit for digging in. Hope life gets easier for him tomorrow.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14779 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:48:35 pm
Need to try and make it count. At a minimum need to get into the 200s and get a big lead, not just a handy one. But given no one would be surprised if we lost a couple of early ones tomorrow, any lead isnt a given yet.

No one else will do Ill give Crawley some credit for digging in. Hope life gets easier for him tomorrow.

Credit also to Bairstow for keeping the scoreboard ticking over at a healthy rate to take the pressure off the bloke.
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14780 on: Today at 09:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:20:46 pm
Credit also to Bairstow for keeping the scoreboard ticking over at a healthy rate to take the pressure off the bloke.

Also true. I know watching someone not play any shots can be tough but at least he kept that airy drive away. Anyway, good day for England, which we needed to have. Work to do but would much rather be in our position.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14781 on: Today at 09:31:31 pm »
Bairstow has become really classy. Maybe if you wait long enough water will turn into wine. Nobody saw this coming I believe. Even Yorkies.
Logged

Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14782 on: Today at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:27:25 am
Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:

Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ball
England ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets.
Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks back
England vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.

Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!

Another great day to add to the list!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14783 on: Today at 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:19:07 pm
Another great day to add to the list!

Can you publish your itinerary for next season. I'll piggy-back on your choices.
Logged

