I know the suns out and the ball is 50 overs old, but Englands opponents tail wagging is, as Tom Jones might say, not unusual.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its one thing when it happens in Australia or India, but disappointing when it happens on the Green green grass of home pitches.
Just surprised its not the other fella.Slightly. Lees is not up to scratch either.
I've missed pretty much the entire day of play. Rubbish SA batting, great English bowling or difficult conditions to bat?13 wickets would suggest its been hard out there
to be fair in terms of the game, 111-3 is not bad.
Need to try and make it count. At a minimum need to get into the 200s and get a big lead, not just a handy one. But given no one would be surprised if we lost a couple of early ones tomorrow, any lead isnt a given yet.No one else will do Ill give Crawley some credit for digging in. Hope life gets easier for him tomorrow.
Credit also to Bairstow for keeping the scoreboard ticking over at a healthy rate to take the pressure off the bloke.
Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ballEngland ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets. Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks back England vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Another great day to add to the list!
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]