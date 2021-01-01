to be fair in terms of the game, 111-3 is not bad.



Need to try and make it count. At a minimum need to get into the 200s and get a big lead, not just a handy one. But given no one would be surprised if we lost a couple of early ones tomorrow, any lead isnt a given yet.No one else will do Ill give Crawley some credit for digging in. Hope life gets easier for him tomorrow.