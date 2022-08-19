Who would you bring Brook in for?



Well probably rotate a bit, but what do you reckon our best 3 seam attack is.



Brook? What a pity he's not an opener. I know for a fact that Lees never created the same excitement in Yorkshire as Brook has done as he moved through the Colts etc. It already seems strange that it is Lees playing for England ahead of someone with much better batting talent. Could he open? that's one possibility I suppose, though it's already a bit late for him to start learning that trade.I'd ring the bell on Broad's Test career after this series. Jimmy's pace has dropped quite a lot in the last 18 months, but a player who can still make the ball hoop around like he does (and who can also keep such tight control of the run rate) is still gold dust. The shitty thing is that our next two best pacemen (Wood and Archer) are always injured. At the moment Nick I can see no option but to stick with Potts (He's done ok hasn't he?). The wild card would be the Lancy lad Gleason. I've no idea how he performs with a red ball but was amazed at his pace and line and length at the T-20s. He's not young of course, and maybe not fit enough to pay the 5-day game, but I'd love to see him bowl to 4 slips and a gulley.You?