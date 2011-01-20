« previous next »
Someone sent me that story yesterday on a group chat. The video footage is hilarious. :D
Thing that get's me, no one betting twigged the genuine IPL had finished a few weeks earlier. ;D
Sounds like england are playing like the fake ipl-ers
Thats started well!
Going well. Bumrah clearly getting massive swing in it, maybe try ride it out for a bit?
Buttler gone now. 59/7

Pathetic performance. ECB should refund the fans or quickly get those fake IPL'ers in to play a couple of matches.
What a debacle.

English batters have forgotten how to play swing bowling.
They're not going to need the lights.
Think theres an ODI on today, let me just see whats goin....oh for fucks sake.

Are we slight (very very good) flat track bullies in the truest sense? Indias seamers seem way more dangerous than anyone elses and we struggle to adapt.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2022, 02:52:31 pm
Think theres an ODI on today, let me just see whats goin....oh for fucks sake.

Are we slight (very very good) flat track bullies in the truest sense? Indias seamers seem way more dangerous than anyone elses and we struggle to adapt.

Never mind Nick, you can watch LFC give Utd. a good hoh wait.
Quote from: Robinred on July 12, 2022, 03:04:37 pm
Never mind Nick, you can watch LFC give Utd. a good hoh wait.

:D

Glad Im in the office and busy.*

*Things I never thought Id say.
6/19 for Bumrah. Blimey.

Batted lads.
Were being brought back down to Earth with a bang in the slap and tickle stuff. Being reminded that were not the jefes we thought we were. Easy to score 500 against Netherlands, not so easy against professional operators.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 12, 2022, 04:24:17 pm
Were being brought back down to Earth with a bang in the slap and tickle stuff. Being reminded that were not the jefes we thought we were. Easy to score 500 against Netherlands, not so easy against professional operators.

In fairness weve been battering most sides, not just the Netherlands. But India suddenly look very strong. Like Australia theyve got 2 or 3 world class Teats seamers in their ODI team and will always be strong batting with IPL experience. Look the team to beat at the moment.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 12, 2022, 04:24:17 pm
Were being brought back down to Earth with a bang in the slap and tickle stuff. Being reminded that were not the jefes we thought we were. Easy to score 500 against Netherlands, not so easy against professional operators.

We've whitewashed three OD series in a row, and narrowly lost to India when we last lost one. Hardly suggests we're being 'bought back down to earth', just having a bit of a shit one today.
Typical England struggling in limited over Cricket as soon as they start looking like a quality test side, England are never able to be a dominant force in both formats of the game.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2022, 04:26:36 pm
In fairness weve been battering most sides, not just the Netherlands. But India suddenly look very strong. Like Australia theyve got 2 or 3 world class Teats seamers in their ODI team and will always be strong batting with IPL experience. Look the team to beat at the moment.

That's what happens when you have the breast fast bowlers in the world.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 12, 2022, 04:28:27 pm
just having a bit of a shit one today.


And today...

Buttler's reign has begun well.

Where's Welshy?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:14:54 pm
Buttler's reign has begun well.

Where's Welshy?

As has been said, Morgan with impeccable timing as ever!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:56:26 pm

And today...

We've already comfortably eclipsed Tuesday's score ;D
Thats pretty fucking thick from Livingstone having played quite sensibly until that point.
Some poor shots again from our batters, particularly to the tweaker.

Id forgotten how much I enjoyed watching Moeen bat😀
Chahal is a phenomenally good one day bowler.
stating the bloody obvious but that's unlikely to be enough.
interesting.
Got to be big favourites now
