Were being brought back down to Earth with a bang in the slap and tickle stuff. Being reminded that were not the jefes we thought we were. Easy to score 500 against Netherlands, not so easy against professional operators.



In fairness weve been battering most sides, not just the Netherlands. But India suddenly look very strong. Like Australia theyve got 2 or 3 world class Teats seamers in their ODI team and will always be strong batting with IPL experience. Look the team to beat at the moment.