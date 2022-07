We’re being brought back down to Earth with a bang in the slap and tickle stuff. Being reminded that we’re not the jefes we thought we were. Easy to score 500 against Netherlands, not so easy against professional operators.



In fairness we’ve been battering most sides, not just the Netherlands. But India suddenly look very strong. Like Australia they’ve got 2 or 3 world class Teats seamers in their ODI team and will always be strong batting with IPL experience. Look the team to beat at the moment.