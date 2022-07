Good luck Zak. You’re going to need it!



Thought he played pretty well - was able to stop himself from wafting outside off, played some lovely looking drives - hell of a ball from Bumrah to nick the top of off stump - think it was one of them that if he had played it, he'd have edged it and got stick for not leaving it (it swung miles really). Still think he should go, but showed a maturity that, if he is persisted with for some reason, could end with him being better. Lees also played the best we've seen - and much more aggresively than ever seen, until the mix up.