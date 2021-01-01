« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 325833 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14160 on: Today at 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:37:24 pm
They've fought back really well as they did in the second test against NZ too. Don't expect this short ball tactic to go away anytime soon

England will fancy this and don't even need to go at much of a run rate either. Another cracking test

But they will!

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,439
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14161 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:17:18 pm
One of 3 behatted batters in 1991 (the others being Richards and Richardson). I wanted to be a West Indian batsman when I was young. As it turned out, I made Courtney Walsh look like Viv Richards.

I think Hooper eventually put the helmet on. But certainly Viv and Ritchie Rich kept wearing soft.

PS We all wanted to be West Indian batters.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14162 on: Today at 01:51:07 pm »
Good luck Zak. Youre going to need it!
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14163 on: Today at 01:57:26 pm »
Hadnt realised wed bowled them out yet and I think youre saying were 1 down already?!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14164 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
In the era of well groomed, incredibly fit cricketers, I like how Shami's haircut and stocky frame make him look very village cricket while running in with the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14165 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:57:26 pm
Hadnt realised wed bowled them out yet and I think youre saying were 1 down already?!

You know as well as I do. The top 3 in whatever guise have been terrible for ages now.

Thats why I always think were 2 down before we start an innings
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,585
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14166 on: Today at 02:31:50 pm »
The two openers swinging the bat like loons is the best opening strategy they've had in years.

Root and Bairstow scoring really quickly at 4 and 5 is not the massive revolution that it's being portrayed as at all.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14167 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm »
50 overs remaining today. Should be able to knock this off without having to come back tomorrow.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,439
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14168 on: Today at 02:39:34 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:29:00 pm
You know as well as I do. The top 3 in whatever guise have been terrible for ages now.

Thats why I always think were 2 down before we start an innings

That's a sensible approach. I do it myself. It means the 58 runs we currently have are just a little bonus before the innings begins.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14169 on: Today at 02:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:39:34 pm
That's a sensible approach. I do it myself. It means the 58 runs we currently have are just a little bonus before the innings begins.

I put us as 6 down, as the lower 4 are going to put on fuck all!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,439
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14170 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:40:26 pm
I put us as 6 down, as the lower 4 are going to put on fuck all!

So we're sort of 58 for 6 at the moment? I like that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14171 on: Today at 02:55:04 pm »
This is getting boring
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14172 on: Today at 02:57:48 pm »
As soon as the ball goes soft it is a bit easier for the batsmen
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14173 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
The openers have seen the bookies radically change their odds - India are 8/11 (from 1/5 at the start of Englands 2nd innings) and England have narrowed from 4/1 to evens.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14174 on: Today at 03:00:48 pm »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • Sound
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14175 on: Today at 03:02:45 pm »
That soft signal was a load of shit
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14176 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:02:45 pm
That soft signal was a load of shit

They just go with the appeal all the time. Lucky it was clear cut.

Says a lot about the mentality change, and how important mentality is, that this will be the 7th highest run chase of all time and it doesn't even feel like that big of a thing at the moment.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,518
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14177 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
100 up!

Going at 5 an over!
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14178 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:25:05 pm
100 up!

Going at 5 an over!
 :o

Starting to get very annoying.

May have to turn it off.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,102
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14179 on: Today at 03:27:55 pm »
Our fastest ever century opening stand, crikey.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14180 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
As I said this morning.

India throwing it away.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,102
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14181 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
Here's a stupid question.....

Why does the ball have to fit through the little hole machine thing to be fit to play...? I'd have thought if anything it'd shrink during a game but that suggests that balls get bigger during the game...
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 03:34:24 pm »
At last
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14183 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:58 pm
Here's a stupid question.....

Why does the ball have to fit through the little hole machine thing to be fit to play...? I'd have thought if anything it'd shrink during a game but that suggests that balls get bigger during the game...

Its the shape that's usually the issue, not the size
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,363
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14184 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Its the shape that's usually the issue, not the size
Lucky you.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14185 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm »
Could see that happening from early with him trying his best to leave when possible. Good knock still and what we want from an opener.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14186 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:58 pm
Here's a stupid question.....

Why does the ball have to fit through the little hole machine thing to be fit to play...? I'd have thought if anything it'd shrink during a game but that suggests that balls get bigger during the game...

Nasser was reading out the rules even if it doesnt go through the umpire doesnt have to change the ball.

Ive never seen one refuse though !
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14187 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm »
Tea break comes just as India look like they are gaining momentum.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14188 on: Today at 03:45:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:58 pm
Here's a stupid question.....

Why does the ball have to fit through the little hole machine thing to be fit to play...? I'd have thought if anything it'd shrink during a game but that suggests that balls get bigger during the game...

As others have said, it's the shape. If it doesn't fit through it means it's no longer round enough.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14189 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:42:09 pm
Tea break comes just as India look like they are gaining momentum.



And they pick it straight back up
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,402
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14190 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
What a dumb call by Root.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14191 on: Today at 04:09:06 pm »
England self destructing - the England we know and love. Do they have to show Kohli after every single incident?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,847
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14192 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm »
of course there's a stupid run-out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14193 on: Today at 04:10:25 pm »
Crowd sounds like the old England schoolboys football international at Wembley.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14194 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
Things looking up

 :)

Problem is Bairstow is in
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,102
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14195 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm »
England throwing it away
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 