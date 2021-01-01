« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 323753 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,430
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 01:45:31 pm »
Centuries this year for Jonny B against Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and India.

It must be Voodoo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 01:47:55 pm »
Hes got to be the form batsman in test cricket at the moment, and I cant imagine anyone ever expected that to be said of Johnny Bairstow
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,804
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm »
long may it continue.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,696
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
Kohlis such a twat.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,430
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14084 on: Today at 02:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:12:00 pm
Kohlis such a twat.

I believe his own team thinks so too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,430
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14085 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Broad needs to get at least 35 runs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 