This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.