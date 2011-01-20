Absolutely brainless bowling from Broad
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hilarious how the test record books will now say a number 10 who averaged 6 went on to score the most in an over.
And that it was against a very arrogant Broad.Cricket has gone a bit crazy but it seems unlikely that the record set today will ever be beaten as 36 runs in an over has only happened in internationals twice and both times against non-Test playing nations.
Yuvraj Singh took Broad for 36 before in at T20I. Which makes this one even funnier.Pant against some really shit spinner is probably most likely to break it - its a shame he was injured vs NZ and their shit spin options.
This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.
Cant see Englands batters surviving too long with these 2 making the ball talk - the track, the ball itself and the skill involved make it almost impossible to survive. Then youve got the extra needle that was missing against the Kiwis.
Is the ball going to continue to talk though?
England seem to have gone, in short time, from a team that could get a sound start from the openers only to have a mid-order collapse, to one where the openers fail only for the middle order to stage a fightback.
For all Englands determination to save test cricket, they seem to want to appeal more to the one-day/Twenty20 crowd. It wont be boring to watch, thats for sure. But its just not sustainable, especially when they come up against good teams.
They haven't done that for a long time. They've frequently been 70/4 in most innings for about four years now. They haven't had a reliable opener since Cook left.
Page created in 0.193 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.09]