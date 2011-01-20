« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 323611 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14040 on: Yesterday at 12:22:13 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:24:25 am
Absolutely brainless bowling from Broad

Just 1 short of his limited overs record.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14041 on: Yesterday at 01:22:44 pm »
Deary me Crawley.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14042 on: Yesterday at 01:23:26 pm »
crawley; more brains in a pork pie etc.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14043 on: Yesterday at 01:39:11 pm »
Cant keep picking Crawley. Hes got problems at this level. Making same mistake over and again.
Youve got to be fair to other batsmen in form in the country.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14044 on: Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm »
Pope will be cross with that. Just as he's looking to resurrect his 'career'.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14045 on: Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm »
It first aired during the last NZ Test but 5 Live currently airing a cracking chat on spin with Vic Marks, Tuffers, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley. Really interesting.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14046 on: Yesterday at 06:02:05 pm »
a cricket has broken out
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14047 on: Yesterday at 06:36:54 pm »
bumrah's going to have to decide whether to enforce the follow-on or not.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14048 on: Yesterday at 06:38:27 pm »
Hate sessions like this. Very little to gain for the batsmen. But this is maybe a wake up call/reminder that NZ arent really the best in the world.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14049 on: Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm »
Shami has got some gut on him but he can bowl.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14050 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Hilarious how the test record books will now say a number 10 who averaged 6 went on to score the most in an over.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14051 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Hilarious how the test record books will now say a number 10 who averaged 6 went on to score the most in an over.
And that it was against a very arrogant Broad.

Cricket has gone a bit crazy but it seems unlikely that the record set today will ever be beaten as 36 runs in an over has only happened in internationals twice and both times against non-Test playing nations.
Logged

Offline _00_deathscar

  • Has a quite operational deflecsor shield.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
    • The Suite Life by Chinmoy Lad
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14052 on: Today at 07:45:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
And that it was against a very arrogant Broad.

Cricket has gone a bit crazy but it seems unlikely that the record set today will ever be beaten as 36 runs in an over has only happened in internationals twice and both times against non-Test playing nations.

Yuvraj Singh took Broad for 36 before in at T20I. Which makes this one even funnier.

Pant against some really shit spinner is probably most likely to break it - its a shame he was injured vs NZ and their shit spin options.
Logged
All things luxury travel. Be inspired for your next trip: https://www.thesuitelife.com.hk

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 07:58:44 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Hilarious how the test record books will now say a number 10 who averaged 6 went on to score the most in an over.

IIRC Peter Such scored the first 8 in county cricket (a 6 off a no ball, just after the rule change of 2 runs for a no ball).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14054 on: Today at 07:59:27 am »
Quote from: _00_deathscar on Today at 07:45:13 am
Yuvraj Singh took Broad for 36 before in at T20I. Which makes this one even funnier.

Pant against some really shit spinner is probably most likely to break it - its a shame he was injured vs NZ and their shit spin options.

Broady is proud of his many entries in the record books.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,886
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14055 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,427
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14056 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:06:17 am
This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.

There feels to be some truth in this. It will be interesting to see what happens this morning, but it shouldn't be forgotten that Jonny Bairstow was playing orthodox Test cricket yesterday. A patient strike rate of 22 wouldn't have dishonoured Boycott.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14057 on: Today at 10:52:25 am »
Cant see Englands batters surviving too long with these 2 making the ball talk - the track, the ball itself and the skill involved make it almost impossible to survive. Then youve got the extra needle that was missing against the Kiwis.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14058 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:52:25 am
Cant see Englands batters surviving too long with these 2 making the ball talk - the track, the ball itself and the skill involved make it almost impossible to survive. Then youve got the extra needle that was missing against the Kiwis.

Is the ball going to continue to talk though?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14059 on: Today at 11:08:14 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:04:51 am
Is the ball going to continue to talk though?

Well on current form, when it stops swinging and seaming theyll get it changed☺️
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,427
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14060 on: Today at 11:27:45 am »
Bairstow has played this very sensibly.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,382
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14061 on: Today at 11:29:18 am »
Stokes has been giving India catching practice this morning and finally they got one to stick.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14062 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
Cant say the same about Stokes.  Absolutely idiotic.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14063 on: Today at 11:31:00 am »
Why?

I just don't get it.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14064 on: Today at 11:32:34 am »
Stokes has been reckless all summer

He deserves to be questioned as much as Crawley.

World class my arse
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14065 on: Today at 11:33:30 am »
stokes, again, is better than that
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14066 on: Today at 11:38:09 am »
Get dropped and then immediately play the same shot? It's idiotic and he wasn't even bothered.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14067 on: Today at 11:46:15 am »
For all Englands determination to save test cricket, they seem to want to appeal more to the one-day/Twenty20 crowd.

It wont be boring to watch, thats for sure.  But its just not sustainable, especially when they come up against good teams.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14068 on: Today at 11:46:35 am »
Thing is with what we have right now we have to accept this. They dont have test match technique, so no point trying. We need to coach the next generation to have a technique but until then we have to accept one day stuff from one day players.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14069 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Wow Bairstow is in the zone isn't he?

Seems to be flourishing under this new approach.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14070 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
England seem to have gone, in short time, from a team that could get a sound start from the openers only to have a mid-order collapse, to one where the openers fail only for the middle order to stage a fightback.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14071 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:54:01 am
England seem to have gone, in short time, from a team that could get a sound start from the openers only to have a mid-order collapse, to one where the openers fail only for the middle order to stage a fightback.

They haven't done that for a long time. They've frequently been 70/4 in most innings for about four years now. They haven't had a reliable opener since Cook left.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14072 on: Today at 12:04:43 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:46:15 am
For all Englands determination to save test cricket, they seem to want to appeal more to the one-day/Twenty20 crowd.

It wont be boring to watch, thats for sure.  But its just not sustainable, especially when they come up against good teams.
New Zealand are a very good team but I take your point
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14073 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:00:57 pm
They haven't done that for a long time. They've frequently been 70/4 in most innings for about four years now. They haven't had a reliable opener since Cook left.

I was thinking of Cook. I think your long time and my short time are one and the same thing😉
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14074 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Great piece of analysis from Kevin Pietersen, fascinating listening to him. I think he's an excellent addition to the commentary team.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Up
« previous next »
 