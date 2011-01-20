I'm no expert but I think England would improve by actually catching the ball
Mad how he's such a tosser.
AFAIK Hawkeye requires a coordinated bank of high precision cameras.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Would we have won the 2005 Ashes under Butcher as captain instead of Vaughan? He was my choice when Hussain stepped down, and it was a pity injuries robbed him of his career.
This ball nonsense is just annoying
He still moves pretty well for a big lad
Fastest player in the team you twerp.
Also, the fuck is with the high-pitched whooping the crowd keeps doing?
I like the new mindset in theory, but surely there's room for a bit of nuance? Stokes was basically swinging himself off his feet trying to hit everything for six, which was never going to be sustainable.
I've never been a big fan of the shorter format of the game, I've laways preferred test cricket. But I can't see how this style or mindset is going to be sustainable. Yes we'll get some fun wins like Trent Bridge but you can't go out expecting that to happen every time.
Hello darkness my old friend.
I've never been a big fan of the shorter format of the game, I've laways preferred test cricket. But I can't see how this style or mindset is going to be sustainable. Yes we'll get some fun wins like Trent Bridge but you can't go out expecting that to happen every time.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]