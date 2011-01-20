« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 316334 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:50:52 am
I'm no expert but I think England would improve by actually catching the ball

We're the new Pakistan. Inconsistent batting having to be rescued by the bowlers, bowlers consistently let down by the fielders and having to rely on bowled and lbw for dismissals.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:25:13 am
Mad how he's such a tosser.

Would we have won the 2005 Ashes under Butcher as captain instead of Vaughan? He was my choice when Hussain stepped down, and it was a pity injuries robbed him of his career.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 12:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:05:07 pm
AFAIK Hawkeye requires a coordinated bank of high precision cameras.

It does - what we don't know is whether this bank was actually working, but then the "van" that takes all the signals and processes them was down - it is entirely possible that the cameras were on, recording footage that could be obtained later on and processed.  The bbc website has been very vague with what exactly is down.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 12:20:06 pm »
This ball nonsense is just annoying
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:08:51 pm
Would we have won the 2005 Ashes under Butcher as captain instead of Vaughan? He was my choice when Hussain stepped down, and it was a pity injuries robbed him of his career.

I've no idea, I just mean when he talks in the aftermath of his cricket career. He's got Talksport brain.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:20:06 pm
This ball nonsense is just annoying

Seems to have worked eventually though
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Well the change of ball worked.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm »
TMS is on the lag, I read about the wicket going before they'd even changed the ball on the radio.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,379
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:08:51 pm
Would we have won the 2005 Ashes under Butcher as captain instead of Vaughan? He was my choice when Hussain stepped down, and it was a pity injuries robbed him of his career.

No. Vaughan was a brilliant captain (as well as a superb batter). He led that team superbly.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,379
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Catharsis for Southee.

He'll be in the wickets too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
That is a brilliant catch.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
He still moves pretty well for a big lad
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,379
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:50:13 pm
He still moves pretty well for a big lad

Fastest player in the team you twerp.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:52:35 pm
Fastest player in the team you twerp.  ;D

Loads of momentum going down the slope.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 02:05:30 pm »
Fancy Kiwis to get plenty of wickets on this track.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 02:20:37 pm »
Headingley, Boult and co, feel a NZ 1st innings lead is very likely.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Boult tearing through England's top order
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm »
Oh dear
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
Hello darkness my old friend.
Logged
AHA!

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,004
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm »
Blitzkrieg
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm »
This is some absolutely wonderful swing bowling - not many batting lineups could deal with boult and southee on this sort of form - although maybe they wouldn't be 4 down, they would still have been 2/3 down
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,004
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm »
Stokes clearly not gonna grind this one out then
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
These two using some valuable batting skills picked up in The Hundred.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm »
Not going great this reply
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
Ah England ..... I was wondering where you'd been hiding....
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm »
I like the new mindset in theory, but surely there's room for a bit of nuance? Stokes was basically swinging himself off his feet trying to hit everything for six, which was never going to be sustainable.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Also, the fuck is with the high-pitched whooping the crowd keeps doing?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13787 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:20:06 pm
Also, the fuck is with the high-pitched whooping the crowd keeps doing?

I think they're entertaining themselves. A beach ball or something might be involved.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13788 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:14:56 pm
I like the new mindset in theory, but surely there's room for a bit of nuance? Stokes was basically swinging himself off his feet trying to hit everything for six, which was never going to be sustainable.
I've never been a big fan of the shorter format of the game, I've laways preferred test cricket. But I can't see how this style or mindset is going to be sustainable. Yes we'll get some fun wins like Trent Bridge but you can't go out expecting that to happen every time.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13789 on: Today at 03:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:43:32 pm
I've never been a big fan of the shorter format of the game, I've laways preferred test cricket. But I can't see how this style or mindset is going to be sustainable. Yes we'll get some fun wins like Trent Bridge but you can't go out expecting that to happen every time.

I love the shorter format of the game, hence I love watching England play Test cricket. None of this block-block-block. All over in 90 minutes, just as it should be.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13790 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Hello darkness my old friend.

 ;D ;D

Just got off a plane and checked the score. Not surprised one bit!
 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13791 on: Today at 04:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:43:32 pm
I've never been a big fan of the shorter format of the game, I've laways preferred test cricket. But I can't see how this style or mindset is going to be sustainable. Yes we'll get some fun wins like Trent Bridge but you can't go out expecting that to happen every time.

there is a difference though between Stokes' approach, which was essentially "try to hit a 6 every single ball" which resulted in swings and misses, and then a dolly spooned up; and what Bairstow is doing, which is aggressive, but treaitng each ball on its merits, and look for boundaries where a ball is there to be hit as it puts the bowler off their rhythm
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 