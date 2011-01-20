« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022

voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13680 on: June 19, 2022, 06:06:50 pm
predictably, he's now been given out.




but survives. going over the top.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13681 on: June 19, 2022, 06:14:20 pm
He does get the numbers, but he also slows the run rate for his partner as he doesnt take a lot of runs. Cant see him staying in this team is Root/Stokes/Bairstow are avaliable.

Morgan might struggle to stay in the team too at this rate.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13682 on: June 19, 2022, 06:16:31 pm
I think they like having a player to "bat around"

even if that player will probably be root and not malan.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13683 on: June 19, 2022, 06:23:10 pm
Looks like they are going to loosen up for the final lot of runs, give the crowd something to cheer!

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13684 on: June 19, 2022, 06:29:31 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2022, 06:16:31 pm
I think they like having a player to "bat around"

even if that player will probably be root and not malan.

If ever at full strength that man is Root surely.

Although has he retired from T20s or was he just rested a lot when Test captain? Although you can probably cope without him in a T20. But a quality 3 in 50 over stuff while everyone else goes a bit nuts.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13685 on: June 19, 2022, 06:32:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on June 19, 2022, 06:23:10 pm
Looks like they are going to loosen up for the final lot of runs, give the crowd something to cheer!



Well for an over
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13686 on: June 19, 2022, 08:30:59 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13687 on: June 19, 2022, 08:35:20 pm
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13688 on: June 20, 2022, 02:42:40 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2022, 08:30:59 pm
https://twitter.com/cricketdistrict/status/1538585294093668352

Wasn't there a Test in which Wasim and Atherton (the two captains) got each other out, much to the latter's delight?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13689 on: June 20, 2022, 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on June 20, 2022, 02:42:40 pm
Wasn't there a Test in which Wasim and Atherton (the two captains) got each other out, much to the latter's delight?

So there was! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/pakistan-tour-of-england-and-scotland-1996-61454/england-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-63717/full-scorecard

One of Atgertons two Test wickets!
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13690 on: June 20, 2022, 03:25:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2022, 03:20:44 pm
So there was! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/pakistan-tour-of-england-and-scotland-1996-61454/england-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-63717/full-scorecard

One of Atgertons two Test wickets!

Wasn't he selected originally as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Or did I just make that up?
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13691 on: Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
Looks like the Caribbean (?) league is putting together The sixty

Im going to trade mark The One cricket now.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13692 on: Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
Looks like the Caribbean (?) league is putting together The sixty

Im going to trade mark The One cricket now.

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13693 on: Yesterday at 02:43:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 20, 2022, 03:25:21 pm
Wasn't he selected originally as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Or did I just make that up?

Think he bowled a bit for Cambridge uni and in his early Lancs days. Has something like 88 first class wickets.

Probably wasnt very good but then stopped completely because of his back issues.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13694 on: Yesterday at 02:54:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:43:34 pm
Think he bowled a bit for Cambridge uni and in his early Lancs days. Has something like 88 first class wickets.

Probably wasnt very good but then stopped completely because of his back issues.

I have a memory, Nick, of him bowling loopy leg-spinners on his Test debut (or very soon after). It wasn't meant to be an 'experiment'. Atherton was said to be a tricky leggy and England's first since god knows when. I think he just had the one over. Full tosses, double bounces, wides, and plenty of runs. The whole thing ended with Atherton laughing at his own performance.

Again, I might have embroidered that a bit.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13695 on: Yesterday at 02:57:54 pm
You might also be thinking of Chris Schofield. :D

Athers did bowl leggies, and obviously enough to buy a few county wickets but I can well imagine him serving up a fair bit of filth as well.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13696 on: Yesterday at 03:02:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:57:54 pm
You might also be thinking of Chris Schofield. :D

Athers did bowl leggies, and obviously enough to buy a few county wickets but I can well imagine him serving up a fair bit of filth as well.

I might be confusing him, but I don't think so.

I just checked Atherton's first-class bowling stats and they're actually a fraction better than you said. 108 wickets! (at 43). I'm assuming they all came early in his career. Two of them, incidentally, were Test wickets. Akram, we know about.  Who was the other fool I wonder?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13697 on: Yesterday at 03:08:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:02:30 pm
I might be confusing him, but I don't think so.

I just checked Atherton's first-class bowling stats and they're actually a fraction better than you said. 108 wickets! (at 43). I'm assuming they all came early in his career. Two of them, incidentally, were Test wickets. Akram, we know about.  Who was the other fool I wonder?

I looked yesterday! It was in the India series at home in 1990 so early in his career when he was probably the Vaughan, Root style second spinner option. Ill look up who he was though.

The Wasim dismissal came in a high scoring draw with the game meandering to a draw in the 3rd innings. I think by that point (1996) he was already extremely part time.

Edit - Dillip Vengsarkar! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/india-tour-of-england-1990-62275/england-vs-india-3rd-test-63536/full-scorecard
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13698 on: Yesterday at 03:13:02 pm
Here you go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtCAP2h5_U0

Nice bit of turn into the left-hander Wasim and a rank full toss returned very gently to the bowler - from Dilip Vengsarkar of all people.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13699 on: Yesterday at 03:27:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:13:02 pm
Here you go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtCAP2h5_U0

Nice bit of turn into the left-hander Wasim and a rank full toss returned very gently to the bowler - from Dilip Vengsarkar of all people.

According to Tony Lewis on comms the ball before was a double bouncer. :D

Reading the comments though, he apparently topped the Lancs averages in 1990! 40 odd wickets at 24 is quite tidy.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13700 on: Yesterday at 03:38:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:27:58 pm
According to Tony Lewis on comms the ball before was a double bouncer. :D

Reading the comments though, he apparently topped the Lancs averages in 1990! 40 odd wickets at 24 is quite tidy.

Australia's 2nd keeper topped their bowling averages on one tour. Tim Zoehrer got something like 10 wickets at 16 bowling legspinners. He'd have probably played for us as a specialist spinner if he'd been English, considering Salisbury got the occasional selection. The culmination of Salisbury's career was 1 wicket at nearly 200 on the Pakistan tour of 2000/01, with the only wicket being someone holing out in the deep whilst trying to hit out for a declaration. The BBC magazine seriously compared the two legspinners on the eve of the 1993 Ashes (Zoehrer wasn't the Aussie they looked at).
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13701 on: Yesterday at 03:40:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:54:28 pm
I have a memory, Nick, of him bowling loopy leg-spinners on his Test debut (or very soon after). It wasn't meant to be an 'experiment'. Atherton was said to be a tricky leggy and England's first since god knows when. I think he just had the one over. Full tosses, double bounces, wides, and plenty of runs. The whole thing ended with Atherton laughing at his own performance.

Again, I might have embroidered that a bit.

Fraser recalled being enraged watching Atherton bowl and releasing all the pressure he'd built up.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13702 on: Yesterday at 06:13:06 pm
Atherton said that when he was young there was basically nobody in this country coaching leg spin. He went to australia and someone pulled him aside after a game where he'd got a couple of wickets and said "you've no idea what you're doing really have you?"
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13703 on: Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:13:06 pm
Atherton said that when he was young there was basically nobody in this country coaching leg spin. He went to australia and someone pulled him aside after a game where he'd got a couple of wickets and said "you've no idea what you're doing really have you?"

I once played against someone who bowled a mixture of orthodox offbreaks and legbreaks. My team mates couldn't tell which was which, despite it being utterly clear to me due to the difference in wrist position. If you watch the ball from the hand, how can you not be able to distinguish between an offbreak and a legbreak?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13704 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
I once played against someone who bowled a mixture of orthodox offbreaks and legbreaks. My team mates couldn't tell which was which, despite it being utterly clear to me due to the difference in wrist position. If you watch the ball from the hand, how can you not be able to distinguish between an offbreak and a legbreak?

You never heard of a googly?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13705 on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
My rule was, get to the pitch of it and it doesnt matter which way its turning. Peppered the sightscreens (once in a while!).
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13706 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
My rule was, get to the pitch of it and it doesnt matter which way its turning. Peppered the sightscreens (once in a while!).

Bet you've been stumped a fair few times.  ;D
Statto Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13707 on: Yesterday at 07:46:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
Bet you've been stumped a fair few times.  ;D

Naa he switched off the Playstation, or whatever console he was playing on at the time. ;)
TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13708 on: Yesterday at 07:46:23 pm
Do you think the overtons broke any windows as children?
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13709 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
You never heard of a googly?

He wasn't bowling googlies, which I'd be able to pick from the hand (the release point is different, but it goes through the same action as a legbreak). He was bowling orthodox offbreaks, where the rotation is opposite to the legbreak. The legspinner's legbreak, topspinner, googly and flipper all go through the same wrist action, with differing release points. The offspinner's offbreak goes through the opposite action.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13710 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
Bet you've been stumped a fair few times.  ;D

Bare in mind I generally played 3rd XI stuff. They didnt hold too many demons! More likely caught going for an ungainly slog. :D
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13711 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm
He wasn't bowling googlies, which I'd be able to pick from the hand (the release point is different, but it goes through the same action as a legbreak). He was bowling orthodox offbreaks, where the rotation is opposite to the legbreak. The legspinner's legbreak, topspinner, googly and flipper all go through the same wrist action, with differing release points. The offspinner's offbreak goes through the opposite action.

Thanks. I'll make a note.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm
Bare in mind I generally played 3rd XI stuff. They didnt hold too many demons! More likely caught going for an ungainly slog. :D

That's not such a bad way to go. I've always found stumping to be a really humiliating way to be dismissed. Crushing to self-respect. It might be something to do with the way your body is usually contorted at the moment of dismissal.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13712 on: Today at 09:46:41 am
No Morgan in todays team due to injury, Buttler to captain.

Sam Curran in, and David Payne comes in for Reece Topley. Payne plays for Gloucestershire
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13713 on: Today at 11:30:41 am
We like the left arm seamers on this tour !
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13714 on: Today at 12:50:37 pm
Keep thinking the ex man city defender is in to bat here.
