According to Tony Lewis on comms the ball before was a double bouncer.



Reading the comments though, he apparently topped the Lancs averages in 1990! 40 odd wickets at 24 is quite tidy.



Australia's 2nd keeper topped their bowling averages on one tour. Tim Zoehrer got something like 10 wickets at 16 bowling legspinners. He'd have probably played for us as a specialist spinner if he'd been English, considering Salisbury got the occasional selection. The culmination of Salisbury's career was 1 wicket at nearly 200 on the Pakistan tour of 2000/01, with the only wicket being someone holing out in the deep whilst trying to hit out for a declaration. The BBC magazine seriously compared the two legspinners on the eve of the 1993 Ashes (Zoehrer wasn't the Aussie they looked at).