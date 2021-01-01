Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Brainless from Stokes as well.
I know a wicket keeper batsman whod be great for a chase like this.
The length of this tail is something else!
Each of Jamiesons four wickets have come from the last ball of his over.
Bit unlucky with Leach, not that hes prolific.Remember the days of Moeen at 8?! Or Swann and Broad (when he could bat).
Remember the time when Alan Mullally was a test no.9 against New Zealand? Good times.
