Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 301039 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 05:50:44 pm »
Ben Foakes in for Ben Stokes. Could we not put Stokes back and see if anyone notices?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 05:53:43 pm »
Brainless from Stokes as well.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm »
Feel like Stokes is sometimes guilty of chasing too much once be gets in that mood. Could have done with him just stepping back and letting Jamieson bowl out his over.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 05:56:16 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:53:43 pm
Brainless from Stokes as well.
He was lucky to survive that long.

No-one seems to value their wicket anymore.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
I know a wicket keeper batsman whod be great for a chase like this.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
I know a wicket keeper batsman whod be great for a chase like this.

:D

If Foakes is going to show anything with the bat, this is the perfect chance. Day 3 at Lords, Root in along side him, absolutely no rush to get runs, tiring bowlers due to one being missing. Play the old test batting game Ben. 
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm »
Each of Jamiesons four wickets have come from the last ball of his over.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm »
The length of this tail is something else!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 06:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm
The length of this tail is something else!

Bit unlucky with Leach, not that hes prolific.

Remember the days of Moeen at 8?! Or Swann and Broad (when he could bat).

I guess we could have picked Overton but good to get more threatening bowlers in. Woakes or a Curran a big miss in this situation.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm
Each of Jamiesons four wickets have come from the last ball of his over.
Cheers Benedict
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:29:38 pm
Bit unlucky with Leach, not that hes prolific.

Remember the days of Moeen at 8?! Or Swann and Broad (when he could bat).

Remember the time when Alan Mullally was a test no.9 against New Zealand? Good times.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm »
Jur Root, sur sur gut.

Well done Stokes and this pair. What an incredibly well set game of cricket. Runs and wickets in the balance, and the threat of the new ball so England wont want to hang around.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Remember the time when Alan Mullally was a test no.9 against New Zealand? Good times.

With Caddick at 8 I think? Tufnell 10 and Ed Giddins 11. :lmao
Offline cricketrocks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Thank goodness for Joe Root.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 07:28:09 am »
Why the fuck did they even pick Patel? Two overs all game is all he got. He went for a few, but two overs is nowhere near enough.

They could've played Wagner if they didn't trust spinners to do the job.

