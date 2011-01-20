« previous next »
Bangin Them In

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13120 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:31:39 pm
Good ball from the great lummox to be fair. Nipped back a bit and just clipping top of off.

Have they had lunch already?  Whens the next break?
The heartbreak is imminent
A win for the Liverpool country

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13121 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm
At least were not Nepal Women U19s.

Bowled out for 8 :lmao
AHA!

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13122 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm
Will we lose by 200 runs or more?
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,182
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13123 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:27:42 pm
Thats a great leave.
Gotta protect the (two stumps inside of) leg stump at all times.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13124 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm
that seems like it's well bowled but crawley's gone again.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,435
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13125 on: Today at 02:27:09 pm
Fucks sake, the classic turn the telly on to see back to back adverts and knowing a wicket has fallen.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13126 on: Today at 02:45:59 pm
here comes fatty
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13127 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm
Pope gone - yet another England player who flatters to deceive.
lamonti

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13128 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:46:02 pm
Pope gone - yet another England player who flatters to deceive.

Never seen him have a good innings. No idea how he gets picked all the time.
Original

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • Sound
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13129 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:57:05 pm
Never seen him have a good innings. No idea how he gets picked all the time.

And yet he his described by plenty of the pundits as one of the best young batsmen in the country, which says a lot really doesn't it
scouseman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13130 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm
what is cinch on the England shirts? Some sort of mineral water company?
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13131 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm
Car trading firm, aint it? I only know it from that gobshite Rylan advertising it.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13132 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 03:00:47 pm
what is cinch on the England shirts? Some sort of mineral water company?

Used car company.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13133 on: Today at 03:05:18 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:57:05 pm
Never seen him have a good innings. No idea how he gets picked all the time.

Pope doesn't do well in England after 1500.
liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13134 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm
Bye bye Johnny
scouseman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13135 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:03:19 pm
Car trading firm, aint it? I only know it from that gobshite Rylan advertising it.

is Rylan the guy that is the host of supermarket sweep
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13136 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm
Jeeeez.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13137 on: Today at 03:07:16 pm
Bahahaha
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,435
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13138 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm
The ginger WG Grace goes.

Fucks sake this is depressingly crap. Literally one partnership is all its taken for NZ to win this.
Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13139 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm
Down to Root and Stokes. After this down to the tail. One out all out.
Play Keaton Jennings, Harry Brook in the next test
Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13140 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:53 pm
The ginger WG Grace goes.

Fucks sake this is depressingly crap. Literally one partnership is all its taken for NZ to win this.

And it will only take one good partnership for England to win this. The pitch is still decent. The ball wont do so much from now on. Will be about these two and if Patel can do something with the ball (as a bonus)
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13141 on: Today at 03:22:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:53 pm
The ginger WG Grace goes.

Fucks sake this is depressingly crap. Literally one partnership is all its taken for NZ to win this.

Will we get it under 200 runs?
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13142 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:21:46 pm
And it will only take one good partnership for England to win this. The pitch is still decent. The ball wont do so much from now on. Will be about these two and if Patel can do something with the ball (as a bonus)

By good, do you mean Laxman-Dravid good?
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13143 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm
I popped out to get some milk and it was inevitable bairstow would be out by the time i got home. in reality it looks like he didn't even last the walk there and it's only 5 minutes walk away.
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13144 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm
Im ashamed to say Ive given up. Watching the racing from Epsom.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13145 on: Today at 03:37:54 pm
no ball. whoops.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13146 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm
Four batsmen bowled.

Edit - no ball.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13147 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm
Well what the fuck was Stokes up to?! Lucky lucky boy
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,435
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13148 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm
Ian Marshall bowls Stokes but its a no ball.

Could that be a decisive moment?

- Narrator: No
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13149 on: Today at 03:38:27 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:37:47 pm
Im ashamed to say Ive given up. Watching the racing from Epsom.

you pretending it's still on channel 4?
spen71

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13150 on: Today at 03:39:58 pm
Same old England    Bowl NZ put cheaply and still get beat
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13151 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:38:27 pm
you pretending it's still on channel 4?

😏
